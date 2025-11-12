Kate Middleton's 5-Ring Wedding Stack Might Be Her Most Out-Of-Touch Bling Yet
Kate Middleton's new bling is undeniably beautiful but also a bit out of touch. Catherine, Princess of Wales, added some unnecessary sparkle to the engagement ring she inherited from Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana. While the future queen's ring finger has been kept warm by the gorgeous sapphire ring for years, she decided to up the stakes by adding four rings to create a five-ring wedding stack. Page Six reported that Kate debuted her expensive accessories while attending the funeral of Katherine, Duchess of Kent, back in September 2025.
According to Town and Country, G. Collins & Sons was the jewelry company behind the additions to Kate's wedding stack. The publication noted that, in addition to Diana's ring, Kate added several other sparkling additions, including, among other things, a new eternity band, adorned with diamonds and sapphires, and a diamond eternity band. As seen in the photo above, Kate — or whoever is in charge of styling and or counseling her fashion choices — has great taste, as each ring complements the other without overpowering her hand. However, given the complaints against the monarchy and the enormous tax burden it places on U.K. residents, Kate wearing a five-layer diamond blitz on her ring finger definitely feels more than a little tone-deaf and out of touch.
Kate Middleton dazzles in bling as the public condemns the monarchy
Although it's clear that the British public loves the royal family, not everyone is happy with the £500 million tax burden their lavish lifestyles place on citizens. Over the past few years, there has been growing chatter about how much the royal family costs citizens in taxes, even though they're reportedly worth more than a billion dollars independently. In fact, Forbes places their combined net worth at around $28 billion. Kate Middleton's decision to flaunt a five-ring stack on her ring finger has drawn criticism from those who see such displays as out of touch with ordinary citizens' realities.
Additionally, it's no secret that many in the U.K. believe that Prince William and Kate Middleton have dropped the ball when it comes to public engagements. "The palace likes to paint a picture of busy royals supporting good causes," said Republic CEO Graham Smith in an interview with The National. "The reality is a work-shy family who occasionally patronize charities — usually a short drive from Windsor — to give an entirely false impression." He continued, "William and Kate are particularly lazy, putting in just a few weeks full-time equivalent of engagements, while the public pay William a private income of more than £23 million a year." Smith also called for "full and honest disclosure" about the lack of work he feels the royals put in and the "negligible impact they have on public life."
Well, at least Kate will always have access to the royal family's crowns, tiaras, and other symbols of wealth.