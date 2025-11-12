Kate Middleton's 5-Ring Wedding Stack Might Be Her Most Out-Of-Touch Bling Yet

Although it's clear that the British public loves the royal family, not everyone is happy with the £500 million tax burden their lavish lifestyles place on citizens. Over the past few years, there has been growing chatter about how much the royal family costs citizens in taxes, even though they're reportedly worth more than a billion dollars independently. In fact, Forbes places their combined net worth at around $28 billion. Kate Middleton's decision to flaunt a five-ring stack on her ring finger has drawn criticism from those who see such displays as out of touch with ordinary citizens' realities.

Additionally, it's no secret that many in the U.K. believe that Prince William and Kate Middleton have dropped the ball when it comes to public engagements. "The palace likes to paint a picture of busy royals supporting good causes," said Republic CEO Graham Smith in an interview with The National. "The reality is a work-shy family who occasionally patronize charities — usually a short drive from Windsor — to give an entirely false impression." He continued, "William and Kate are particularly lazy, putting in just a few weeks full-time equivalent of engagements, while the public pay William a private income of more than £23 million a year." Smith also called for "full and honest disclosure" about the lack of work he feels the royals put in and the "negligible impact they have on public life."

