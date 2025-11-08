Side By Side Photos Expose Pippa Middleton's Drastic Face Transformation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It might seem like yesterday, but it's been quite a while since Pippa Middleton's dress at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding made her a household name. Since then, Pippa has transformed right before our eyes. Because she has somewhat withdrawn from the limelight in recent years, it's easier to recognize the changes she's undergone when she does makes a rare appearance. When she attended Kate's annual Christmas carol service in December 2024, she showed how much her looks have matured over the years.

When compared to a photo of her younger self leaving a London nightclub in July 2007, we can see how much Pippa's face has changed. But she also proved some things never change. While Pippa has tried out new haircuts, she has largely favored a long bob, with the front slightly brushed back, as seen above. Her face has seen the effects of time, though it looks like she's embracing this new season and aging gracefully.

That hasn't protected her from harsh social media judgment, though. In 2023, a Reddit user shared unfiltered photos of a then-39-year-old Pippa that drew harsh criticism. "She looks quite weathered for her age. She married a very rich man and obviously takes care of herself (she is slim and athletic) so I don't know why the face is so neglected," one user wrote. Ouch. We certainly disagree, but that's the reality of social media. Perhaps it's no wonder Pippa has chosen to retreat from public life.