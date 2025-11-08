Side By Side Photos Expose Pippa Middleton's Drastic Face Transformation
It might seem like yesterday, but it's been quite a while since Pippa Middleton's dress at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding made her a household name. Since then, Pippa has transformed right before our eyes. Because she has somewhat withdrawn from the limelight in recent years, it's easier to recognize the changes she's undergone when she does makes a rare appearance. When she attended Kate's annual Christmas carol service in December 2024, she showed how much her looks have matured over the years.
When compared to a photo of her younger self leaving a London nightclub in July 2007, we can see how much Pippa's face has changed. But she also proved some things never change. While Pippa has tried out new haircuts, she has largely favored a long bob, with the front slightly brushed back, as seen above. Her face has seen the effects of time, though it looks like she's embracing this new season and aging gracefully.
That hasn't protected her from harsh social media judgment, though. In 2023, a Reddit user shared unfiltered photos of a then-39-year-old Pippa that drew harsh criticism. "She looks quite weathered for her age. She married a very rich man and obviously takes care of herself (she is slim and athletic) so I don't know why the face is so neglected," one user wrote. Ouch. We certainly disagree, but that's the reality of social media. Perhaps it's no wonder Pippa has chosen to retreat from public life.
Pippa Middleton is rarely seen out in public
After coming out to support Kate Middleton at "Together at Christmas" in late 2024, Pippa Middleton largely disappeared from the spotlight. She was not seen again for six months, when she attended the British Grand Prix in July 2025. This isn't a new trend. Pippa took a step back from her public life after marrying James Matthews in 2017 and starting a family. It marked a drastic deviation from previous years, when she was the talk of the town.
Pippa was once deemed the world's most eligible bachelorette. Known for her social ambitions that earned Kate and Pippa the nickname of "wisteria sisters" among royal critics, her disappearance suggests something changed. "I just think now she's happy and happily married, settling down, not having to go to party after party or run these endurance events for charity. She seems to have put all of that behind her at the moment," Duncan Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," told Town & Country in 2018.
The lack of public outings doesn't mean the mother of three has become antisocial. Pippa lives a lavish life that allows her to host vibrant events for her family and friends. "She's certainly still very much the socialite in terms of her circle of friends," Larcombe said. The October 2025 billionaire party Pippa threw for her husband that raged well into the night proved exactly this — much to their neighbors' dismay. "They could easily have had a silent disco," one local complained to the Daily Mail.