Kristi Noem Can't Escape Her Eyebrow-Raising Driving Record

Kristi Noem may have a hard-line stance on recklessness on the road when it comes to immigrant drivers, but let's just say her own track record is far from squeaky clean. In fact, in 2010, she was trolled for her history of speeding, skipping stops, and driving without a license. If you're of the listen-to-music-while-reading variety, Charli XCX's "Speed Drive" is a nice pairing for Mar-a-Lago's very own SWAT Team Barbie.

Noem was running for Congress in South Dakota when her many past fines made headlines. At the time, it was reported that over a 21-year period, she'd amassed a whopping 20 tickets for driving above the speed limit — but that wasn't all. She'd also run into trouble for not wearing a seat belt, disregarding stop signs, and driving without a license. On top of that, Noem had skipped her court dates just as she had those signs, and even ended up with two warrants for her arrest. Tut, tut, tut. Noem did address the fines during her campaign, telling Keloland News, "I'm not proud of my driving record." Granted, she also went on to deflect, saying, "I just feel disheartened we're spending time talking about my poor driving record when we could be talking about the economy and jobs." It's giving Bravo confessional.

Fast-forward — emphasis on fast — to Noem's comments on immigrant truck drivers, and it probably won't come as a surprise that the internet has had a field day with her past misdeeds. "With all those speeding tickets, you'd [have] thought she would've arrived to court early!" quipped one X, formerly Twitter, user. Others used the opportunity to poke fun at Noem's fake eyelashes. "To be fair I couldn't drive with curtains glued to my eyelids either," one chimed. Listen, we're all for pointing out Noem's makeup transformation and hypocrisy ... but yikes.