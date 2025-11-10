Ron DeSantis & His Wife Casey's Finances Are A Shady Mystery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, are doing all right! According to a financial disclosure document filed in June 2023, the former naval officer and attorney turned politician's net worth tripled from a modest $319,000 in 2021 to a whopping $1.17 million in 2022. As evidenced in the disclosure, Ron's income that year came from his $141,400 salary as governor and a hefty advance from HarperCollins for his book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival," released in February 2023. Ironically, the millionaire governor also listed $18,628.66 in student loan debt. By December 2024, per a financial disclosure filing from July, Ron's net worth had reached $2,087,550.32. During that time, however, he had only whittled down his student loan debt by $3,533.57, still owing $15,095.09. A real head-scratcher, indeed.

Over the years, the Florida governor, who is openly and unabashedly opposed to student loan forgiveness, has also been very candid and transparent about his own student loan debt. "I still have student loans I pay off. I don't think taxpayers should pay my student loans. I should have to pay it. We still have some," the former presidential hopeful confessed to a room full of people. But why exactly does a millionaire still owe on his student loans in the first place? Welcome to the shady side of Ron DeSantis. Unfortunately, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Florida governor and first lady's shady financial practices.