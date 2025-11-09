Celebs You Had No Idea Were Child Stars In The '70s

Howard has experienced a lot of success and acclaim since being a child star in the '70s, but the same can't necessarily be said for Scott Baio. Baio first emerged on the scene after playing the titular character in the 1976 film "Bugsy Malone." From there, he went on to get cast as Chachi Arcola, The Fonz's cousin, on "Happy Days." Baio's character first appeared in season 5 and was a recurring presence on the show until it ended in 1984. After "Happy Days," he went on to play the lead role in the series "Charles in Charge," which ran from 1984 to 1990.

Younger audiences who may not have seen "Happy Days" or "Charles in Charge" may recognize Baio from the sitcom "Arrested Development." Additionally, he has appeared in various movies and television shows over the years. However, Baio's career has never reached the heights of his time on "Happy Days" or "Charles in Charge," possibly because of the controversies he has been involved in.

In 2018, Baio's former "Charles in Charge" co-star Nicole Eggert accused him of sexually assaulting her "quite often" in the late '80s. As reported by People, Eggert claimed that Baio sexually assaulted her more than ten times and would constantly grope her on set. Also reported by People, not long after Eggert made these claims, another "Charles in Charge" actor, Alexander Polinsky, alleged that he was sexually, physically, and mentally abused by Baio when he starred on the show between the ages of 12 and 15. Baio has denied these accusations and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to press charges against him, but these claims have not done his reputation any favors.