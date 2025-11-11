HGTV's Christina Haack Seemingly Confirmed Her Daughter Taylor Has A Boyfriend
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's children, Taylor, was just 2 when her parents' "Flip or Flop" first aired in April 2013. HGTV fans felt the weight of the years when her mother seemingly confirmed that Taylor, who turned 15 in September 2025, has a boyfriend. Earlier that month, Tarek's wife, Heather El Moussa, shared an Instagram photo from her birthday celebration with her blended family, including Haack and her new beau, Christopher Larocca. It also included a handsome boy standing next to Taylor.
Heather and Tarek's son seemed very interested in this new person. "Tristan's reaction to the 'new addition' at dinner was priceless," she wrote in the caption. The realization that Taylor isn't a kid anymore hit some HGTV fans hard. "I can't believe how grown up Tay is. I didn't even recognize her. Great photo," one user wrote. Haack hasn't posted anything about Taylor's beau on her page, suggesting she's being cautious about the situation.
Heather's comment about the boy being a "new addition" and Tristan's reaction to his presence point to a relationship that is still pretty fresh, so Haack is likely still learning how to handle it. Navigating a child's first relationship can be tricky, New York City-based neuropsychologist and founder of Comprehend the Mind, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, told Nicki Swift. "When a child enters their first relationship, it can stir up a mix of emotions for parents—pride, protectiveness, even nostalgia," she said. But there are ways to make the process a bit smoother.
Christina Haack seems to have an open relationship with Taylor
Christina Haack is proud of the bond she has with her Taylor. "The relationship I have with Taylor is the one I dreamed about having with my daughter since I found out I was pregnant with her. I love all our long dinners, trips, talks and time together," she captioned an Instagram post in honor of Taylor's 15th birthday. "The Flip Off" star also praised her daughter's confidence, highlighting that "Taylor knows exactly who she is." The trust Haack built with Taylor can help her navigate her teenage daughter's plunge into the dating scene.
"The key is to approach it with curiosity rather than control," Dr. Sanam Hafeez told Nicki Swift. A first relationship is a rite of passage that brings many important lessons, including heartache. A parent has an opportunity to show their children the way through the often murky waters. "Parents should aim to be guides, not gatekeepers," she added. A big part of that is maintaining communication flowing to encourage the teenager to be open about the relationship.
"Ask gentle, non-judgmental questions about how the relationship makes your child feel rather than interrogating the details," Hafeez advised. However, the parents' job also includes keeping their child safe. "Set age-appropriate boundaries together, such as when and where they can spend time with their partner," she said. Even though first relationships don't often last, parents shouldn't underestimate them. "Helping your child process both the highs and the heartbreaks with understanding sets the foundation for emotional maturity later in life," Hafeez noted.