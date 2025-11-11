HGTV's Christina Haack Seemingly Confirmed Her Daughter Taylor Has A Boyfriend

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's children, Taylor, was just 2 when her parents' "Flip or Flop" first aired in April 2013. HGTV fans felt the weight of the years when her mother seemingly confirmed that Taylor, who turned 15 in September 2025, has a boyfriend. Earlier that month, Tarek's wife, Heather El Moussa, shared an Instagram photo from her birthday celebration with her blended family, including Haack and her new beau, Christopher Larocca. It also included a handsome boy standing next to Taylor.

Heather and Tarek's son seemed very interested in this new person. "Tristan's reaction to the 'new addition' at dinner was priceless," she wrote in the caption. The realization that Taylor isn't a kid anymore hit some HGTV fans hard. "I can't believe how grown up Tay is. I didn't even recognize her. Great photo," one user wrote. Haack hasn't posted anything about Taylor's beau on her page, suggesting she's being cautious about the situation.

Heather's comment about the boy being a "new addition" and Tristan's reaction to his presence point to a relationship that is still pretty fresh, so Haack is likely still learning how to handle it. Navigating a child's first relationship can be tricky, New York City-based neuropsychologist and founder of Comprehend the Mind, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, told Nicki Swift. "When a child enters their first relationship, it can stir up a mix of emotions for parents—pride, protectiveness, even nostalgia," she said. But there are ways to make the process a bit smoother.