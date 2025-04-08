The Sneaky Sign Christina Haack's New Beau Gives Her The One Thing Her Ex Never Did

Christina Haack is moving on from Josh Hall, once and for all — and she certainly hasn't shied away from rubbing her new beau's rich lifestyle in Hall's face. From private plane trips to the Ferrari she's been spotted in, it's safe to say Haack is embracing being attached to a much wealthier suitor: one Christopher Larocca.

ICYMI, Haack has made a ton of grifter claims about Hall since announcing their divorce. Part of their financial drama saw Haack accuse Hall of taking a whopping $35,000 from one of her accounts the day after they split. That wasn't all, though, and there was a ton of back-and-forth about Hall supposedly requesting $65,000 in spousal support. Granted, Hall rubbished the claim both on social media and through a spokesperson. However, once again, that wasn't the last of the drama; in a 2025 episode of "The Flip Off," Haack revealed that he'd requested an eye-watering payout of $3.5 million.

In light of all that, it's not exactly surprising that Haack is enjoying spending time with her presumably much-richer new beau, Larocca — or that she's enjoyed sharing snaps of their time together. We refer once again to the private plane, which marked Haack's very first Instagram post with Larocca. Of course, it's possible it wasn't Larocca's own plane (after all, Haack has a pretty lavish lifestyle herself, so she'd certainly be able to chip in to charter one with Larocca and friends). However, one detail that has been confirmed is that the aforementioned Ferrari does belong to her bae. Source? Larocca's ex, who told the Daily Mail all about just how wealthy (and generous) Larocca is.