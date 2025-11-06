Donald Trump & Marjorie Taylor Greene's Feud Gets Messier Thanks To Her Shady Boyfriend
While much of the rank-and-file Republicans in Congress appear dedicated to appeasing President Donald Trump, one representative is breaking from the mold. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made moves to dump Trump, including her insistence on releasing the files on Trump's disgraced former friend Jeffrey Epstein and her willingness to work with Democrats. But on November 5, Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, entered the chat and made things even messier.
When NOTUS published a piece suggesting that Greene was gearing up to run for president in 2028, Greene denied it. "Baseless gossip" is how she described the claim on X, formerly Twitter. In what could be described as Glenn trying to help, he took to X, to espouse, "MTG has NO plans to run for President in 2028. I AM YOUR SOURCE. Thank you for your attention to this matter. BG."
The way in which Glenn wrote the post has a certain familiar ring to it. There have been a few times Trump has included the exact language in some of his social media posts. Glenn feeling so confident to casually pop off a satiric tweet could indicate that, behind the scenes, the feud between Greene and Trump is spilling over.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's breakup with Donald Trump keeps going
Marjorie Taylor Greene made a name for herself within MAGA circles by being an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and his movement. However, Greene's shady side is showing now that she's seemingly in the midst of a hard pivot. Since Trump's second term began in 2025, Greene has distanced herself from several of his policy goals, and has found herself voting with his political rivals.
On October 14, Greene sat down with the ladies of "The View" and ranted about conservative House Speaker Mike Johnson, calling him "weak" and spouting off several talking points straight from the Democrats. Much of the hubbub behind the ongoing government shutdown is that Democrats want to keep the current Affordable Care Act prices, and Republicans are refusing to sit at the table. Greene pointed out that people in her district can't afford the changes the Trump administration wants to see.
However, Greene's ongoing feuds with several politicians, including Trump, might be catching up to her behind the scenes. During an Instagram Live on November 3, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez implied that Greene wanted a Senate seat "and Trump told her no." (via The Hill) Greene denied this when speaking to NewsNation but, with how publicly cagey she and boyfriend Brian Glenn have been about recent rumors, the public might beg to differ.