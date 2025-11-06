Donald Trump & Marjorie Taylor Greene's Feud Gets Messier Thanks To Her Shady Boyfriend

While much of the rank-and-file Republicans in Congress appear dedicated to appeasing President Donald Trump, one representative is breaking from the mold. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made moves to dump Trump, including her insistence on releasing the files on Trump's disgraced former friend Jeffrey Epstein and her willingness to work with Democrats. But on November 5, Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, entered the chat and made things even messier.

When NOTUS published a piece suggesting that Greene was gearing up to run for president in 2028, Greene denied it. "Baseless gossip" is how she described the claim on X, formerly Twitter. In what could be described as Glenn trying to help, he took to X, to espouse, "MTG has NO plans to run for President in 2028. I AM YOUR SOURCE. Thank you for your attention to this matter. BG."

The way in which Glenn wrote the post has a certain familiar ring to it. There have been a few times Trump has included the exact language in some of his social media posts. Glenn feeling so confident to casually pop off a satiric tweet could indicate that, behind the scenes, the feud between Greene and Trump is spilling over.