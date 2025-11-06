NBC's Dylan Dreyer's Divorce Admission Paints A Sad Picture Of Her Failed Marriage
Even though there were signs that Dylan Dreyer's marriage to Brian Fichera wouldn't last, fans were still surprised when she announced their divorce. The NBC News meteorologist took to Instagram in July to inform fans that the couple that had been married since 2012 — and share three children — were calling it quits. Understandably, Dreyer left comments disabled on the post, as it was a difficult time for the family. Months later, she shared an on-air update about the post-divorce difficulties she had faced.
On November 5, Dreyer was a co-host on "Today with Jenna & Friends," where she was fairly candid about her divorce. The former couple still maintains an amicable relationship as they co-parent their three sons, but their marriage had been in more disrepair than the public may have realized. "And there's something freeing, I think, for Brian and I, where ... you accept that it's broken and you take this new step forward," Dreyer told Jenna Bush Hager on "Today." In fact, Dreyer continued using the word "broken" when describing her former marriage. "We are no longer husband and wife and all those things that were broken ... we've accepted they're broken," she said, without adding any specific details. Dreyer admitted that she has occasional misgivings about how she navigates her post-divorce life. "I even talk to my therapist. I go, 'Am I repressing feelings?'" she added.
Despite her proclamations that post-divorce life has been challenging, some believed Dreyer showed a shady side and moved on not long after the breakup.
Dylan Dreyer's marriage had red flags before her divorce
Fans on the internet believed Dylan Dreyer was quick to get a new boyfriend only months after announcing she and Brian Fichera were getting divorced. In September, the NBC News personality posted an Instagram carousel of her flashing smiles while visiting Alaska with cast and crew members of "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom." Some followers theorized that Dreyer had brought her new beau on the trip. Others suspected that the reason Dreyer was able to leave her marriage was because of an on-set romance that left Fichera high and dry.
There was no concrete evidence that Dreyer had moved on so quickly after 12 years with her ex-husband, but the former couple had seemingly grown distant leading up to their divorce. Dreyer spoke to Today Parents about her relationship with Fichera in February 2022 — three years prior to announcing their break. At the time, Dreyer admitted the couple relied on their phones to stay in touch. "Our schedules mean we don't see each other much, but we text all the time," she said. "Sometimes it's even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted," Dreyer added. She may have been trying to use that as an example of how in tune the pair were with one another, but seeing how their marriage ended, it retroactively presents as a major red flag in their relationship.