NBC's Dylan Dreyer's Divorce Admission Paints A Sad Picture Of Her Failed Marriage

Even though there were signs that Dylan Dreyer's marriage to Brian Fichera wouldn't last, fans were still surprised when she announced their divorce. The NBC News meteorologist took to Instagram in July to inform fans that the couple that had been married since 2012 — and share three children — were calling it quits. Understandably, Dreyer left comments disabled on the post, as it was a difficult time for the family. Months later, she shared an on-air update about the post-divorce difficulties she had faced.

On November 5, Dreyer was a co-host on "Today with Jenna & Friends," where she was fairly candid about her divorce. The former couple still maintains an amicable relationship as they co-parent their three sons, but their marriage had been in more disrepair than the public may have realized. "And there's something freeing, I think, for Brian and I, where ... you accept that it's broken and you take this new step forward," Dreyer told Jenna Bush Hager on "Today." In fact, Dreyer continued using the word "broken" when describing her former marriage. "We are no longer husband and wife and all those things that were broken ... we've accepted they're broken," she said, without adding any specific details. Dreyer admitted that she has occasional misgivings about how she navigates her post-divorce life. "I even talk to my therapist. I go, 'Am I repressing feelings?'" she added.

Despite her proclamations that post-divorce life has been challenging, some believed Dreyer showed a shady side and moved on not long after the breakup.