NBC Anchor Dylan Dreyer's Secret Shady Side Revealed

"Shady" probably isn't the first word to come to mind when thinking of NBC's Dylan Dreyer, but the "Today" meteorologist has had her share of sassy moments over the years. To be honest, between Dreyer's sometimes inappropriate outfits, the playful quips at her colleagues' expense, and her out of office social media posts, we're kind of here for it.

We'll start with the playful shade she's thrown at her colleagues. When her "Today" co-anchor Sheinelle Jones made an appearance on a September 2025 episode of the SiriusXM show "Off the Rails," Dreyer and her co-host Al Roker shared a fun Instagram video of the three announcing that she was their guest. To say it was a little chaotic would probably be an understatement, with the meteorologist holding on to a foil tray of something not seen on camera. "Guess who's back on 'Off the Rails,'" Roker chimed, before Dreyer delivered her line. "Pigs in a blanket! Oh ... Sheinelle," she joked, before pulling Jones in for a hug.

It wasn't the first time Dreyer had poked fun at Jones. On an April 2025 episode of "Off the Rails," Roker began teasing Jones' cooking abilities. While Dreyer initially praised Jones' go-to salmon recipe, she ultimately teamed up with Roker to mock Jones. After Roker joked that he didn't believe Jones had ever made the toasted coconut pineapple bread pudding she'd submitted for the book, Dreyer laughed and added in agreement, "I'm not buying that one." As for the salmon, she piggybacked off Roker's chirp that Jones believed pineapple came from a can, swiping, "She thinks salmon grows in cans, too, actually." It's a good thing she and Jones seem to get on well in real life, because yikes!