NBC Anchor Dylan Dreyer's Secret Shady Side Revealed
"Shady" probably isn't the first word to come to mind when thinking of NBC's Dylan Dreyer, but the "Today" meteorologist has had her share of sassy moments over the years. To be honest, between Dreyer's sometimes inappropriate outfits, the playful quips at her colleagues' expense, and her out of office social media posts, we're kind of here for it.
We'll start with the playful shade she's thrown at her colleagues. When her "Today" co-anchor Sheinelle Jones made an appearance on a September 2025 episode of the SiriusXM show "Off the Rails," Dreyer and her co-host Al Roker shared a fun Instagram video of the three announcing that she was their guest. To say it was a little chaotic would probably be an understatement, with the meteorologist holding on to a foil tray of something not seen on camera. "Guess who's back on 'Off the Rails,'" Roker chimed, before Dreyer delivered her line. "Pigs in a blanket! Oh ... Sheinelle," she joked, before pulling Jones in for a hug.
It wasn't the first time Dreyer had poked fun at Jones. On an April 2025 episode of "Off the Rails," Roker began teasing Jones' cooking abilities. While Dreyer initially praised Jones' go-to salmon recipe, she ultimately teamed up with Roker to mock Jones. After Roker joked that he didn't believe Jones had ever made the toasted coconut pineapple bread pudding she'd submitted for the book, Dreyer laughed and added in agreement, "I'm not buying that one." As for the salmon, she piggybacked off Roker's chirp that Jones believed pineapple came from a can, swiping, "She thinks salmon grows in cans, too, actually." It's a good thing she and Jones seem to get on well in real life, because yikes!
Some thought Dylan threw shade at her job
Of course, Dylan Dreyer's quips hardly lump her in with the shadiest cable news anchors — but it is worth noting that she made headlines back in 2023 for supposedly dissing her workplace while off from work for a celebrity golf tournament. Dreyer didn't exactly hide the fact that she was out of office, taking to Instagram to share a video of herself and her husband Brian Fichera (who divorced in 2025) at the airport without their kids, writing, "We're free! We're free!" Between that and another Instagram video of her golfing with the caption, "Hard to top a morning like this," some believe that Dreyer was secretly shading her morning show job, "Today." Heaven forbid a woman have hobbies.
Thankfully, most "Today" fans didn't feel quite so slighted by the supposed dig, especially compared to the actual shady side of "Today." If there was any negativity from the audience, it was toward Dreyer's golf game, with Instagram comments criticizing her swing and stance. Plus, Dreyer hardly seemed all that sensitive, joking in one Instagram post that she was in last place at the golf tournament, then following up in another post on Instagram, "I'm not sure anyone has ever QUADRUPLED their score from Day 1 ... but I scored 4 whole points today." Dreyer may be playfully shady at times, but it's pretty clear that she can take it just as well as she dishes it out.