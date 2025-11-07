Erika Kirk's Bedtime Confession Has JD Vance On Everyone's Lips For One Shady Reason
Erika Kirk is still in the early days of grief following Charlie Kirk's shocking death in September 2025. In a November 2025 interview with Fox News' Jesse Waters, she opened up about how she has been navigating this rough journey. "The nights are the hardest, being in a bed by yourself. Rolling over trying to... goodnight kiss that's not there," she said through tears. However, the confession didn't inspire empathy in everyone, with social media users taking the opportunity to bring up Erika and JD Vance's viral photo from October 2025.
.@JesseBWatters: "What's the hardest part of your day?"@MrsErikaKirk: "The nights are the hardest, being in a bed by yourself. Rolling over trying to... goodnight kiss that's not there." pic.twitter.com/qDAIM2IUiW
— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 6, 2025
When they joined onstage for the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, Erika and Vance exchanged a hug that many considered a bit too affectionate. Many thought that her running her fingers through his hair as he placed his hand on her waist was inappropriate, not only because he is the vice president, but also a married man. Unsurprisingly, Vance's name came up several times following her comments about her struggles at bedtime. "That's what she has JD Vance for," one user wrote on X.
Another took the joke one step further. "JD doesn't even have the decency to stay the whole night?" Others were even more vicious, bringing up Charlie and Erika's age gap and his beliefs that women should marry young and have lots of children. "JD is there... plus you were a dried up old maid according to Charlie," the X user wrote. Netizens are proving that they won't let Erika and Vance's viral moment slip into obscurity anytime soon.
Some believe Erika Kirk and JD Vance may become political partners
While many believe that something inappropriate may be going on, others think JD Vance and Erika Kirk's new closeness might have bigger implications for the MAGA movement. Since the prominent Donald Trump ally's death, Vance has hosted "The Charlie Kirk Show" and took his place in the aforementioned Turning Point USA event. All this have led some social media users to argue that his relationship with Erika is more political than personal.
Some go so far as to make the case that Vance and Erika have big ambitions. "Spoiler alert: JD Vance will pick Erika Kirk to be Vice President when he makes his presidential run in 2028," an X user conjectured. This was far from the only place where this possibility was discussed, with Redditors diving deep into the reasoning. "This is right out of the GOP playbook of the past, similar to McCain picking Sarah Palin to be his VP in 2008," one user argued.
Whether they have an affair behind the scenes is irrelevant, according to this theory. "JD is playing the 'hero' character for her somehow, her knight in shining armor, and with her as VP she's going to reflect his 'hero' meaning onto the US," the netizen continued. While many agree that this is a possibility, others were more skeptical. "Nah. It's already set. He'll pick Donald Trump Jr. to continue the MAGA family line. That was part of the plan of why he was chosen in the first place," another user replied. Only time will tell who's right.