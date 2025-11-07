Erika Kirk's Bedtime Confession Has JD Vance On Everyone's Lips For One Shady Reason

Erika Kirk is still in the early days of grief following Charlie Kirk's shocking death in September 2025. In a November 2025 interview with Fox News' Jesse Waters, she opened up about how she has been navigating this rough journey. "The nights are the hardest, being in a bed by yourself. Rolling over trying to... goodnight kiss that's not there," she said through tears. However, the confession didn't inspire empathy in everyone, with social media users taking the opportunity to bring up Erika and JD Vance's viral photo from October 2025.

.@JesseBWatters: "What's the hardest part of your day?"@MrsErikaKirk: "The nights are the hardest, being in a bed by yourself. Rolling over trying to... goodnight kiss that's not there." pic.twitter.com/qDAIM2IUiW — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 6, 2025

When they joined onstage for the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, Erika and Vance exchanged a hug that many considered a bit too affectionate. Many thought that her running her fingers through his hair as he placed his hand on her waist was inappropriate, not only because he is the vice president, but also a married man. Unsurprisingly, Vance's name came up several times following her comments about her struggles at bedtime. "That's what she has JD Vance for," one user wrote on X.

Another took the joke one step further. "JD doesn't even have the decency to stay the whole night?" Others were even more vicious, bringing up Charlie and Erika's age gap and his beliefs that women should marry young and have lots of children. "JD is there... plus you were a dried up old maid according to Charlie," the X user wrote. Netizens are proving that they won't let Erika and Vance's viral moment slip into obscurity anytime soon.