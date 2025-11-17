Old Pics Of David Muir Show A Completely Different Side Of The News Anchor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

David Muir has transformed before our eyes since his early days reporting for ABC News as an anchor on "World News Now" in 2003. During live broadcasts, he always looks sharp and camera-ready, often dressed to perfection with not a single strand of hair out of place (thanks to his secret weapon, the G2b Styling Spiking Glue he's been loyal to for years). But away from the anchor desk, Muir doesn't mind keeping it simple and messy. "I'd say my most comfortable element is being outside, covered in mud like this weekend," he told People in May 2025 after spending Memorial Day weekend in his hometown of Syracuse, New York with his German short-haired pointer, Axel. (Oh, did we mention he's a fur dad?) "It was pouring rain and I loved every second of it."

In 2018, Muir offered a glimpse of this rarely seen side of him in a candid snapshot he posted to Instagram. Standing in the rain in a garden of a well-known New York restaurant, the ever-dapper newsman, who famously got involved in a clothespin scandal in 2025, looked surprisingly disheveled in a black distressed tee and cargo pants, his hair wet and flat from the downpour with a hint of stubble growing around his mouth and jawline.

"Waiting room at Estia's. So worth it," Muir captioned the photo. The comments were filled with fans thirsting over the sexy journalist. "Exceptionally hot," one user gushed. Another wrote, "Like the 'undo.' Looks good on you." A third user also enthused, "So this is the closest us regular peeps will get to you stepping out of a shower. Drop dead gorgeous even dripping wet!" Agreed!