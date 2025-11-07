Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Donald Trump's CNN Nemesis To Get Under His Thin Skin

The bitter feud between CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump clearly isn't slowing down anytime soon. And it seems like Marjorie Taylor Greene is using that to her advantage. Despite the fact that Greene is a Republican congresswoman, she has been turning on Trump lately. It's been clear that Greene and Trump's breakup is coming faster than a MAGA minute, and it looks like the congresswoman is speeding up the process by making Collins her unlikely ally.

On November 6, Greene sat down with Collins for an interview on CNN. There are some Republican members of congress who wouldn't even do that, considering Collins' bad blood with Trump. Yet, Greene took things a step further, openly criticizing the president and her own party multiple times during the interview.

Unsurprisingly, Collins and Greene discussed the ongoing government shutdown. Collins suggested that Republicans' repeated attempts to blame Democrats for the shutdown may be failing. And, Greene agreed. "Americans know that Republicans control the house and the Senate," she explained, adding, "they're looking and going, 'well, why are you shut down?'" Greene also noted that Republicans have the power to end the shutdown immediately. According to her, it all comes down to "a you-know-what measuring contest between the men in leadership. And I think the country is sick and tired of it." Well, Trump is definitely not going to like that.