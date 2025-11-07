Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Donald Trump's CNN Nemesis To Get Under His Thin Skin
The bitter feud between CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump clearly isn't slowing down anytime soon. And it seems like Marjorie Taylor Greene is using that to her advantage. Despite the fact that Greene is a Republican congresswoman, she has been turning on Trump lately. It's been clear that Greene and Trump's breakup is coming faster than a MAGA minute, and it looks like the congresswoman is speeding up the process by making Collins her unlikely ally.
On November 6, Greene sat down with Collins for an interview on CNN. There are some Republican members of congress who wouldn't even do that, considering Collins' bad blood with Trump. Yet, Greene took things a step further, openly criticizing the president and her own party multiple times during the interview.
Unsurprisingly, Collins and Greene discussed the ongoing government shutdown. Collins suggested that Republicans' repeated attempts to blame Democrats for the shutdown may be failing. And, Greene agreed. "Americans know that Republicans control the house and the Senate," she explained, adding, "they're looking and going, 'well, why are you shut down?'" Greene also noted that Republicans have the power to end the shutdown immediately. According to her, it all comes down to "a you-know-what measuring contest between the men in leadership. And I think the country is sick and tired of it." Well, Trump is definitely not going to like that.
Marjorie Taylor Greene clearly isn't trying to win Donald Trump over
Thanks to Marjorie Taylor Greene's refusal to defend the Republicans in power, her feud with Donald Trump is sure to get messier. Believe it or not, though, that wasn't even the part of Greene's interview with Kaitlan Collins that is likely to offend Trump the most. Collins asked Greene about her recent comment that "there's a lot of weak Republican men in Congress." Greene stood by it, adding that among her colleagues, "hardly any of them supported President Trump" until they realized he was going to win. Surely Greene knows Trump well enough to know that he will not be too happy about her telling the world that he lacks support — especially among his party in Congress.
During the interview, Collins flat-out asked Greene if she agreed with Trump's assertion that grocery prices have gotten lower. If Greene was looking to get back on Trump's good side, this was an easy opportunity to simply say she agreed with him. Instead, she said, "No. I go to the grocery store myself. Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high." She even noted that prices are "higher than they were a year ago." So, if it wasn't already clear that Greene isn't unquestioningly siding with Trump, this interview has officially solidified her stance.