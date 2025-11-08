Netflix's Frankenstein Monster Is Gorgeous In Real Life

In the same way director Guillermo del Toro brought "Pinocchio" to life, it seems he wanted a matching level of care to be part of his interpretation of "Frankenstein." This saw him bringing on Mike Hill as the head of the makeup department, who got to know star Jacob Elordi quite intimately throughout filming. According to Elle, the process for transforming the hunky Elordi into the battered and sewn together creature could take up to 10 hours. "Without Jacob Elordi's patience, this would not have been possible," said Hill.

In total, there were over 40 prosthetic parts to create the transformation, and the makeup took over an hour to remove at the end of each session. However, "The Kissing Booth" actor didn't seem to let the grueling process get to him, with Hill saying, "He didn't complain," after admitting that they ended up "[becoming] dear friends," by the end of it.

Hopefully all the hard work will pay off, as there's already Oscar buzz swirling around the film. Although, should he get recognized by the Academy, it won't be the first time Elordi took Oscar viewers by surprise.