Netflix's Frankenstein Monster Is Gorgeous In Real Life
Nestled within the sprawling landscape and stunning set design of Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" is a tender story about a monstrous creature. Based on the Mary Shelley novel of the same name, "Frankenstein" follows two separate stories — one told by Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac, and the other told by the character only referred to as The Creature, played by Jacob Elordi. With such stunning makeup and costume design, it's easy to forget that The Creature is a movie villain who's actually gorgeous in real life.
Elordi utilized his strapping height to bring The Creature to life, and make the viewer forget he's actually the hunk who plays Nate Jacobs in HBO's "Euphoria." Though his impressive acting chops helped immerse him in the character, Elordi still brought a sense of romantic tenderness to The Creature that could easily make an audience question whether it's empathy or attraction they feel towards him. Though Elordi did have to get rid of his mulleted hair to fully embody the role, it seems his approach to The Creature was one of determination — especially since he apparently had to spend hours each day to undergo his stunning transformation.
Jacob Elordi worked hard to become The Creature
In the same way director Guillermo del Toro brought "Pinocchio" to life, it seems he wanted a matching level of care to be part of his interpretation of "Frankenstein." This saw him bringing on Mike Hill as the head of the makeup department, who got to know star Jacob Elordi quite intimately throughout filming. According to Elle, the process for transforming the hunky Elordi into the battered and sewn together creature could take up to 10 hours. "Without Jacob Elordi's patience, this would not have been possible," said Hill.
In total, there were over 40 prosthetic parts to create the transformation, and the makeup took over an hour to remove at the end of each session. However, "The Kissing Booth" actor didn't seem to let the grueling process get to him, with Hill saying, "He didn't complain," after admitting that they ended up "[becoming] dear friends," by the end of it.
Hopefully all the hard work will pay off, as there's already Oscar buzz swirling around the film. Although, should he get recognized by the Academy, it won't be the first time Elordi took Oscar viewers by surprise.