Why Jacob Elordi Took Oscars Viewers By Complete Surprise

Australia is home to a lot of things — diverse wildlife, stunning beaches, and awe-inspiring landmarks. But not many know that it is also home to Jacob Elordi. People were shocked to find out that the "Euphoria" actor was from the land down under when he revealed it at the 2022 Oscars. "Growing up in Australia, I never thought I'd be standing here," he said.

Fans on Twitter offered various interesting responses, ranging from utter surprise to even more admiration. "i never knew that i could love something so deeply until i heard Jacob elordi's australian accent for the first time today. i am a changed person," one fan tweeted. "wait wait wait Jacob Elordi is Australian?? outback my steakhouse plz," joked another. "starting a support group for everyone who just learned Jacob Elordi is Australian," quipped one fan.

The fact that people are just now finding out that Elordi is Australian is a testament to how good he is at playing American characters. In an interview, he said that he had managed to perfect the accent by listening to rapper Eminem. "When I was younger and I decided to be an actor and there was not way I come here and not be able to do the accent and I listened to a lots of Eminem. I was like enormous Eminem fan," he said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Aye, mate!