Nancy Pelosi's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos

Nancy Pelosi was 47 when she first ran for office, but she more than made up for lost time. In November 2025, the long-time representative from California announced she won't seek reelection, meaning she will be 87 when her term concludes in 2027. Her retirement from Congress will mark the end of a journey that spanned an impressive 40 years. It's hard to believe it just by looking at her, though. Even though Pelosi looks significantly younger than her age, her face looks very different from when she started.

While she ran for Congress in 1987, Pelosi had been involved with politics since 1976, when she was elected to the Democratic National Committee. In the above right photo from the mid-1980s, she was acting as the head of the committee, a position she held until 1996. The left photo, from March 2024, shows the four-decade trajectory of her facial transformation. Despite the striking differences, Pelosi doesn't look anywhere close to being an octogenarian. And we aren't the only ones who have noticed it.

Pelosi's facial expressions have sparked plastic surgery speculation for a long time. In 2022, plastic surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng conjectured that the former speaker of the House has had quite a bit of work done. "She has had some type of facial rejuvenation ... her face looks refreshing. Maybe the usual Botox and fillers, in combination with laser resurfacing and some type of RF for skin tightening," he told Radar. She has never addressed the cosmetic procedures rumors, but they never died down.