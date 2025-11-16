Here's What Former HGTV Stars Mike Lemieux & Jennifer Macdonald Are Doing Now
HGTV removed "Houses with History" from its lineup after two seasons in 2023, but Mike Lemieux and Jennifer Macdonald continued their work as preservationists nonetheless. Through their contracting and design firm, Full Circle Homes, Lemieux and Macdonald continue to renovate old homes across Massachusetts. In September 2025, they took on the challenge of restoring a 300-year-old house in Dartmouth.
The husband and wife — who, unlike other HGTV stars whose marriages ended in divorce, are still going strong — had their eyes on the project for quite a while. "This house has been here forever. It's an important fabric of the community," Lemieux told 10 WJAR. But it won't be simple. Located near a river, the house is prone to flooding. Before renovation can begin, Lemieux and Macdonald need to raise the house so they can replace its old foundation with one that's FEMA-approved. "You have to work within the space, work within the crooked walls and crooked floors, and really you just go with it and try not to straighten things out and modernize it too much," Macdonald said of her vision.
In addition to this massive project, Lemieux and Macdonald also regularly take on smaller ones. In October 2024, they shared the transformation of a 1970s garrison colonial into a New England farmhouse with their Instagram fans. Additionally, Lemieux and Macdonald engage in efforts to promote historic preservation and sustainability, like the Protect Our Past Film Festival. "These homes are the threads and the through lines that bring us back to where we come from," he said in a clip shared on Instagram. They are clearly doing well — but that doesn't mean fans were happy about the show's cancellation.
Houses with History's cancellation was confusing
Mike Lemieux and Jennifer Macdonald's HGTV show was canceled amid some uncertainty. In May 2023, fans turned on their TVs at the regular time, but another show came on instead. They noticed that there were no upcoming episodes listed. Unable to find information anywhere, some viewers contacted the hosts directly. "I sent this link directly to Jenny from the show on IG and she had the class to answer: 'It has not. We had 1million viewers. More than mid week shows. We will have a new time slot,'" a fan wrote on Reddit.
That didn't happen, though. HGTV stopped airing "Houses with History" around that time. Lemieux and Macdonald filmed three final episodes that were featured on HBO and Discovery+, and later shown on HGTV. If their situation sounds confusing, that's because it was. "So I recorded the show on HGTV last night at 8pm. It was a repeat. After reading your announcement again do you mean that only discovery plus is showing the remainder of this season's 'Houses with History?' Can you in-confuse me?" one user inquired on Instagram.
When it became clear that HGTV was done with "Houses with History," fans took to social media to express their disappointment. "This p*sses me off. The one show on the damn network that had originality, insight into history, comical and actual love of historic homes," one Reddit user complained. Plenty of design stars have turned on HGTV for similar situations, but Lemieux and Macdonald just moved on with their lives. While they weren't among HGTV's biggest stars, they sure had a loyal fanbase.