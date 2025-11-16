Jeff Bezos' Ex MacKenzie Scott Has Given Away A Staggering Amount Of Her Fortune In 2025

Although MacKenzie Scott appears to be selective in the media interviews she decides to participate in, she's been incredibly transparent about her donation-giving process on her Yield Giving website. Scott updated the website for the first time in months in October, and gave readers insight into her what inspired her charitable spirit. "Whose generosity did I think of every time I made every one of the thousands of gifts I've been able to give?" She wrote in the post. "It was the local dentist who offered me free dental work when he saw me securing a broken tooth with denture glue in college." She continued, "It was the college roommate who found me crying, and acted on her urge to loan me a thousand dollars to keep me from having to drop out in my sophomore year."

Scott's charity donations, while seen as controversial in some right-leaning circles, have had big impacts on social media as well. Fans on Reddit, in particular, have been extra vocal in championing Scott for her generosity over the years. One user, for example, called her "The closest thing we'll ever have to a good billionaire." A second user wrote, "I love to see her using her money for good." Meanwhile, a third user pointed out, that despite Scott's generosity, she's still worth a great deal (and possibly more than when she divorced Jeff Bezos in 2019). "The wild thing is she's richer than she was when she walked away," they wrote. Last but not least, one user summed up how many feel about the charitable billionaire: "I just LOVE this woman!!!" they commented.