Usha Vance's Latest Shoe Fumble Suggests Her Footwear Game Is As Wobbly As Her Marriage
At the risk of sounding too much like Jerry Seinfeld, what is the deal with Usha Vance's shoes? Despite being in her late 30s, the second lady's usual choice of footwear wouldn't look out of place in a nursing home. In fact, Usha's shoe choice when the Ohio State Buckeyes came to visit the White House was so off it should have gotten its own apology statement. Back in October, it seemed like Usha was finally ditching the granny cosplay when she wore some spicy knee-high boots. This would prove to be short-lived, however, as Usha's latest footwear fail has us wondering whether her troubled marriage is influencing her style choices.
On November 10, 2025, Usha and her longtime husband, Vice President JD Vance, paid a visit to the Military Advanced Training Center at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The almost floor-length patterned dress the second lady chose for the appearance was relatively chic, and entirely fitting for the occasion at hand, but the old-lady flats she paired it with just didn't doing anything for Usha at all. The only thing that really made the complete outfit look good by comparison is the fact that the lawyer was standing next to JD, who we're pretty sure just lives in that boring navy suit at this point.
Outdated shoes may be the least of Usha Vance's concerns
JD and Usha Vance were all smiles when they shared a dance at the Marine Ball just two days before the couple's visit to the MATC, but neither that, nor any questionable fashion choices, could distract us from the fact that their marriage has come under continued scrutiny amid his term as vice president. One of the most recent eyebrow-raisers occurred in late October 2025, when the bestselling "Hillbilly Elegy" author drew backlash for his apparent attempts to downplay his wife's Hindu upbringing and even to push her towards Catholicism.
"Yes, my wife did not grow up Christian. I think it's fair to say that she grew up in a Hindu family, but not a particularly religious family in either direction," JD, who converted to Catholicism himself in 2019 after being an atheist for years, confirmed during a Turning Point USA event, at the University of Mississippi (via The Cut). "Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church," the Trump staffer continued. "Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that."
His comments were criticized by the Hindu American Foundation, as well as interfaith marriage expert Susan Katz Miller, who warned that these remarks could be taken as a sign of marital disrespect. "To respect your partner and everything they bring to the marriage — every part of their identity — is integral to the kind of honesty that you need to have in a marriage," Miller opined, per ABC 7 New York. "Having secret agendas is not usually going to lead to success."