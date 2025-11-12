Usha Vance's Latest Shoe Fumble Suggests Her Footwear Game Is As Wobbly As Her Marriage

JD and Usha Vance were all smiles when they shared a dance at the Marine Ball just two days before the couple's visit to the MATC, but neither that, nor any questionable fashion choices, could distract us from the fact that their marriage has come under continued scrutiny amid his term as vice president. One of the most recent eyebrow-raisers occurred in late October 2025, when the bestselling "Hillbilly Elegy" author drew backlash for his apparent attempts to downplay his wife's Hindu upbringing and even to push her towards Catholicism.

"Yes, my wife did not grow up Christian. I think it's fair to say that she grew up in a Hindu family, but not a particularly religious family in either direction," JD, who converted to Catholicism himself in 2019 after being an atheist for years, confirmed during a Turning Point USA event, at the University of Mississippi (via The Cut). "Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church," the Trump staffer continued. "Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that."

His comments were criticized by the Hindu American Foundation, as well as interfaith marriage expert Susan Katz Miller, who warned that these remarks could be taken as a sign of marital disrespect. "To respect your partner and everything they bring to the marriage — every part of their identity — is integral to the kind of honesty that you need to have in a marriage," Miller opined, per ABC 7 New York. "Having secret agendas is not usually going to lead to success."