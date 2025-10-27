Usha Vance's Worst Footwear Fails Would Have Carrie Bradshaw Throwing Up

Usha Vance's advancement into the stylistic spotlight has been clunky at times. There have been highlights, such as Usha's skin-baring Oscar de la Renta dress at the vice president's dinner after her husband, Vice President JD Vance, was officially sworn into office, but there have also been multiple fashion mishaps for the second lady.

To her credit, Usha has been fairly candid about her sartorial blind spots in interviews. "My reception into this world — and I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive," she told The Free Press in April 2025 after a few months of being SLOTUS. She had adapted fairly quickly to the stresses of looking her best on high-profile occasions, such as the Senate Spouses Luncheon, when Usha's fashion outshone Melania Trump's, though some of those fashion high notes may have come by accident. In May 2025, while appearing on the "Citizen McCain" podcast, Usha spoke about where styling her clothes ranked on her priority list. "It's not that I don't enjoy clothes or fashion or anything like that ... I've never been really chasing looking like the most fashionable person out there," she said. Since her husband became vice president, Usha has had more access to designer wares. "And then there are a lot of other times where my attitude is — I have a closet. Let's just mix and match what's in it," she added.

Unfortunately for Usha, that freestyle blending of her closet's contents has yielded results that would make Carrie Bradshaw physically ill. Multiple times, Usha's shoe choice as SLOTUS has gotten off on the wrong foot. We looked at moments when Usha's footwear has undone the entire ensemble, and what shoe the "Sex and the City character would've chosen instead.