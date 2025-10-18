Usha Vance's Spicy Knee-High Boots Hint She Finally Ditched The Granny Cosplay
Usha Vance looked like she'd ripped a page out of Melania Trump's high-fashion flex book on Friday by dumping her usual mumsy frumpy footwear for a pair of sexy suede knee-highs. They were definitely boots that were made for walking, and Usha used them to walk all over to the World War II memorial in Columbus.
"Today, I had the privilege of greeting the Columbus, Ohio Honor Flight at the World War II Memorial. Many of these heroes served in the Vietnam War, and their dedication and sacrifice continue to inspire us all," she captioned pics on Instagram, showing her grinning and waving a US flag while posing with a bunch of veterans. It was a world away from Usha's go-to-grandma 'fit that we've become so accustomed to. Still, she didn't go all out va-va-voom, as she matched her bodacious boots with a yawn-worthy double-breasted navy trench coat with gold buttons and a tightly belted waist.
It's been a tough transition for Usha to go from legal eagle career woman to SLOTUS. But she finally appears to be finding her stride, although at the expense of her marriage, perhaps. Usha and JD Vance's reported public spats, awkward interactions, and snubs have sparked a slew of rumors that the couple is on the outs. You need look no further than the seemingly endless list of painfully awkward moments between Usha and JD that have occurred so far during 2025 to figure that all is not good in the Vance world.
Usha doesn't prioritize fashion
Usha Vance has never aspired to be a stylista. She doesn't want fashion to be a priority in her life, and she doesn't want a closet stuffed with items she'll likely only wear once or twice. "I've always tried to have a pretty small wardrobe and to wear things basically until they wear out. So, I've never been, really chasing looking like the most fashionable person out there," Usha told Meghan McCain on her "Citizen McCain" podcast in June 2025. She said it's an ethos she persists with but recognizes that, since being forced into the spotlight, she occasionally needs to kick it up a notch, like it or loathe it.
Usha said that she does sometimes work with a stylist, but also will "mix and match" items herself. Still, she said she's very keen to remain authentic to the life she had planned to lead in Cincinnati before being whisked away to Washington by JD Vance. "I would just try to be me, and to feel like myself and be comfortable in that environment."
By all appearances, there is no love lost between the FLOTUS and SLOTUS. They are like chalk and cheese in personality and appearance. The former puts a lot of time and effort into her appearance. Yet, there have still been times where Usha's style has managed to outshine Melania Trump's, even when she's not trying. Something that, undoubtedly, doesn't help endear her to Donald Trump's notoriously fashion-obsessed wife.