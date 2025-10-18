Usha Vance's Spicy Knee-High Boots Hint She Finally Ditched The Granny Cosplay

Usha Vance looked like she'd ripped a page out of Melania Trump's high-fashion flex book on Friday by dumping her usual mumsy frumpy footwear for a pair of sexy suede knee-highs. They were definitely boots that were made for walking, and Usha used them to walk all over to the World War II memorial in Columbus.

"Today, I had the privilege of greeting the Columbus, Ohio Honor Flight at the World War II Memorial. Many of these heroes served in the Vietnam War, and their dedication and sacrifice continue to inspire us all," she captioned pics on Instagram, showing her grinning and waving a US flag while posing with a bunch of veterans. It was a world away from Usha's go-to-grandma 'fit that we've become so accustomed to. Still, she didn't go all out va-va-voom, as she matched her bodacious boots with a yawn-worthy double-breasted navy trench coat with gold buttons and a tightly belted waist.

It's been a tough transition for Usha to go from legal eagle career woman to SLOTUS. But she finally appears to be finding her stride, although at the expense of her marriage, perhaps. Usha and JD Vance's reported public spats, awkward interactions, and snubs have sparked a slew of rumors that the couple is on the outs. You need look no further than the seemingly endless list of painfully awkward moments between Usha and JD that have occurred so far during 2025 to figure that all is not good in the Vance world.