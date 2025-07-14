Usha Vance Swaps Her Go-To Grandma Fit For Millennial Refresh And We're Legit Taken Aback

Much like her political powerhouse partner, Usha Vance is a consummate pro at surprise and deflection — albeit to a considerably lower degree than the shady side of JD Vance proves he's capable of. Still, the SLOTUS flexed her shock and awe muscles at Disneyland on Saturday, flaunting the results of an unexpected millennial makeover that left fashionistas' mouths agape.

Usha pulled a sharp style 180, keeping it real by ditching her usual run-of-the-mill granny garb in favor of an outfit that was suitably snatched to satisfy even the most discerning Gen Yer: a pair of baggy high-waisted mom jeans with tucked-in T, baseball cap, white flats, and wait for it: a fanny pack. That's an accessory likely to cause anyone who was there for its first fashion foray to break out in hives. But then, who cares about Xers and their reticence to bring the noughties back? Usha clearly doesn't, so take that, Melania Trump.

Vice President JD Vance in Bayou Country at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Jm6XyQ7L7Q — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025

Since entering the political arena, JD's wife has undergone quite a transformation. Usha has morphed from a high-flying legal eagle at a progressive law firm to a MAGA stay-at-home trad mom and full-time spousal stan. However, nobody — aside from JD presumably — knows what really makes the enigmatic Usha tick. For example, despite years of studying together, Usha remains a total mystery to her former college classmates even now. And she persists in keeping people guessing, with her personal political views remaining a well-guarded secret, and her clothing choices causing continual confusion.

