Usha Vance Swaps Her Go-To Grandma Fit For Millennial Refresh And We're Legit Taken Aback
Much like her political powerhouse partner, Usha Vance is a consummate pro at surprise and deflection — albeit to a considerably lower degree than the shady side of JD Vance proves he's capable of. Still, the SLOTUS flexed her shock and awe muscles at Disneyland on Saturday, flaunting the results of an unexpected millennial makeover that left fashionistas' mouths agape.
Usha pulled a sharp style 180, keeping it real by ditching her usual run-of-the-mill granny garb in favor of an outfit that was suitably snatched to satisfy even the most discerning Gen Yer: a pair of baggy high-waisted mom jeans with tucked-in T, baseball cap, white flats, and wait for it: a fanny pack. That's an accessory likely to cause anyone who was there for its first fashion foray to break out in hives. But then, who cares about Xers and their reticence to bring the noughties back? Usha clearly doesn't, so take that, Melania Trump.
Vice President JD Vance in Bayou Country at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Jm6XyQ7L7Q
— Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025
Since entering the political arena, JD's wife has undergone quite a transformation. Usha has morphed from a high-flying legal eagle at a progressive law firm to a MAGA stay-at-home trad mom and full-time spousal stan. However, nobody — aside from JD presumably — knows what really makes the enigmatic Usha tick. For example, despite years of studying together, Usha remains a total mystery to her former college classmates even now. And she persists in keeping people guessing, with her personal political views remaining a well-guarded secret, and her clothing choices causing continual confusion.
Usha has no interest in dressing to impress
Usha Vance's outfit choices are as divisive as JD Vance's political ideology, in addition to shifting as much as his viewpoints and stances. The SLOTUS appears to still be struggling to find her true sense of style, resulting in Usha's tendency to mix daring duds with downright frumpy and dull.
However, as she proved at Disneyland on Saturday, the mom-of-three is more than capable of changing it up every now and then. That was also evident in the skin-baring dress Usha wore for the vice president's dinner ahead of JD's swearing-in on January 19. Her strapless figure-hugging Oscar de la Renta full-length black velvet dress, complete with a thigh-high split, set the internet alight. But then, conversely, Usha's love of soccer mom sneakers, questionably patterned sack-like shapeless sheath dresses, and outdated mid-calf patterned skirts leaves much to be desired.
Still, does she even care what people think about what she wears? Not at all, it seems. Despite JD being the second in command, Usha apparently just wants a simple stay-at-home mom existence out of the spotlight and the pages of glossy magazines, rather than a camera-ready, fashion-forward party lifestyle. "To me, the highest priority right now is to be actually a normal person," she told The Free Press in April 2025, admitting that she's "not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally."