Melania Trump Drops A High Fashion Flex On Usha Vance During Awkward Couples Dinner

It's pretty clear that Usha Vance and Melania Trump have very different personal styles, so it probably didn't come as a surprise to many when a pic of FLOTUS and SLOTUS at dinner showed the two wearing vastly different 'fits. Both ladies looked gorg — but it kind of felt like Melania was using the lewk she wished she could wear to Paris Fashion Week, rather than a hang at the vice president's residence.

It's always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President's Residence last night.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XDsXyj8oD — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025

As a brief overview, Melania's all-black dinner look consisted of a midi-length bodycon dress and simple pumps. She kept her accessorizing to a minimum, opting for blink-and-you'll-miss-it stud earrings and leaving it at that, and, TBH, it was a perfect way to let her dress do all the heavy lifting. As for Usha, her look was a little more PTA-friendly, comprising a black and white wrap skirt, a simple black camisole and blazer, and pumps. Like Melania, Usha skipped accessories for the most part, and she also seemed to be wearing a pair of studs and her engagement ring.

As we said, both Usha and Melania looked stunning — and their respective outfits were perfect for their individual personalities. Granted, a leather lewk for what seemed to be a relatively low-key affair did seem a touch out of place and hinted at the likelihood that Usha and Melania don't talk to each other (esp. when it comes to things like dress codes). Even so, it was Shakespeare who said that every friend group has one glamazon (not really, but it sounds right), and there's no question that in this administration, Melania is only too keen to take up that role.