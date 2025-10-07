Melania Trump Drops A High Fashion Flex On Usha Vance During Awkward Couples Dinner
It's pretty clear that Usha Vance and Melania Trump have very different personal styles, so it probably didn't come as a surprise to many when a pic of FLOTUS and SLOTUS at dinner showed the two wearing vastly different 'fits. Both ladies looked gorg — but it kind of felt like Melania was using the lewk she wished she could wear to Paris Fashion Week, rather than a hang at the vice president's residence.
It's always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner!
Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President's Residence last night.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XDsXyj8oD
— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025
As a brief overview, Melania's all-black dinner look consisted of a midi-length bodycon dress and simple pumps. She kept her accessorizing to a minimum, opting for blink-and-you'll-miss-it stud earrings and leaving it at that, and, TBH, it was a perfect way to let her dress do all the heavy lifting. As for Usha, her look was a little more PTA-friendly, comprising a black and white wrap skirt, a simple black camisole and blazer, and pumps. Like Melania, Usha skipped accessories for the most part, and she also seemed to be wearing a pair of studs and her engagement ring.
As we said, both Usha and Melania looked stunning — and their respective outfits were perfect for their individual personalities. Granted, a leather lewk for what seemed to be a relatively low-key affair did seem a touch out of place and hinted at the likelihood that Usha and Melania don't talk to each other (esp. when it comes to things like dress codes). Even so, it was Shakespeare who said that every friend group has one glamazon (not really, but it sounds right), and there's no question that in this administration, Melania is only too keen to take up that role.
Usha and Melania's outfits have clashed in the past
Of course, dinner at the Vances didn't mark the first time Melania Trump flexed her high fashion game on the second lady. Au contraire, despite being MIA from the 2024 campaign trail for the most part, when Melania did show up, she did so in Dior — while Usha Vance made a few appearances in very casual fits (which even included jeans and a tank top on one occasion). Again, we weren't shocked: the very idea of Melania in jeans and a tank top had us checking Google to see if she'd ever paired the two together. She hasn't.
Perhaps the most noticeable differences, though, came at the 2025 inauguration. As many will remember, Usha picked a pink coat ensemble for the inauguration ceremony itself and a sparkly blue gown for the ball, both of which had us thinking her Pinterest was probably filled with Disney Princess core. By contrast, Melania went for black and white lewks for both occasions, both of which had strong lines and tailoring (and, in the case of the ceremony, a hat many deemed bizarre, but given the obvious differences between Usha's and Melania's marriages, totally made sense). Melania's picks might not have been everyone's cup of tea, but they were high fashion, and we had to give her props for sticking with her glamazon aesthetic no matter what.
It bears mentioning that while FLOTUS is unlikely to (read: not going to, ever) go quite as casual as Usha has in the past, there have been some instances when Usha has channeled her own inner Melania, opting for leather skirts and that super sleek Oscar de la Renta dress for the Vice President's Dinner. Even then, something tells us Melania isn't particularly worried about anyone taking her crown as the reigning 'LOTUS fashionista.