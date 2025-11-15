The Tragic Life Of Fox News Correspondent Jennifer Griffin

Donald Trump fell back on old habits in 2020 when he essentially demanded Fox News tell one of its most respected journalists, "You're fired." Luckily for Jennifer Griffin, the network didn't give her any marching orders. But the whole furore undoubtedly soured her relationship with the White House administration.

The drama began when Griffin responded to a story in The Atlantic, which claimed that two years earlier, the 45th had decided to cancel a trip to a Parisian cemetery honoring fallen American soldiers. The reason? He allegedly believed soldiers who lost their lives in combat were "suckers" and "losers." The reporter responded on X that the piece was valid, adding that Trump had also wondered aloud why anybody would sign up to the military in the first place.

Of course, the former "The Apprentice" host vehemently denied such talk, taking to the same social media platform to declare, "Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. Fox News is gone!" Fortunately, the woman in his firing line was defended by her conservative colleagues and bosses and she kept her job. Referring to the incident, she later told Forbes, "My sources are not anonymous to me and I doubt they are anonymous to the president. I can tell you that my sources are unimpeachable."