Kaitlan Collins' Odd Fashion Detail Hints At Growing Ego (& One Of The Trumps Would Approve)

Is CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins getting too big for her britches — or, in this case — too fancy for the shiny blazers or quiet luxury cashmere sweaters she is known for?! On October 23, 2025, while watching a video she posted on Instagram about President Donald Trump's controversial pardoning of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, eagle-eyed Collins fans couldn't help but notice one slight tweak to the White House correspondent's work attire. Collins' wardrobe had undergone a subtle upgrade — her personal initials, "KC," were delicately embroidered on the bodice of her sweater.

As one can imagine, many flooded the comments section. "Sidenote, I love your sweater! KC," one user commented along with a blue heart emoji. Meanwhile, another gushed in part, "it's giving Nantucket with the embroidered initials." Collins, herself, eventually got in on the chatter, responding that the sweater in question was from the preppy designer brand Tuckernuck. Still, some might argue that the fashion detail might be indicative of Collins' growing ego.

As Collins' career has taken off, her personal style has become almost as newsworthy as the reports she's delivering. Cases in point: the X fan account "Kaitlan Collins Turtlenecks Fans" and the @kaitlancollinscloset account on Instagram. Still, it's possible that even Donald, himself, would approve of Collins' new embroidered threads. After all, he loves to stamp his name on EVERYTHING. From hotels to steaks to fragrances, there's nothing the businessman turned politician won't brand with his famous moniker. Trump water, anyone? He even passed his branding style down to his granddaughter Kai Trump, whose clothing line prominently features her initials.