Kaitlan Collins' Odd Fashion Detail Hints At Growing Ego (& One Of The Trumps Would Approve)
Is CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins getting too big for her britches — or, in this case — too fancy for the shiny blazers or quiet luxury cashmere sweaters she is known for?! On October 23, 2025, while watching a video she posted on Instagram about President Donald Trump's controversial pardoning of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, eagle-eyed Collins fans couldn't help but notice one slight tweak to the White House correspondent's work attire. Collins' wardrobe had undergone a subtle upgrade — her personal initials, "KC," were delicately embroidered on the bodice of her sweater.
As one can imagine, many flooded the comments section. "Sidenote, I love your sweater! KC," one user commented along with a blue heart emoji. Meanwhile, another gushed in part, "it's giving Nantucket with the embroidered initials." Collins, herself, eventually got in on the chatter, responding that the sweater in question was from the preppy designer brand Tuckernuck. Still, some might argue that the fashion detail might be indicative of Collins' growing ego.
As Collins' career has taken off, her personal style has become almost as newsworthy as the reports she's delivering. Cases in point: the X fan account "Kaitlan Collins Turtlenecks Fans" and the @kaitlancollinscloset account on Instagram. Still, it's possible that even Donald, himself, would approve of Collins' new embroidered threads. After all, he loves to stamp his name on EVERYTHING. From hotels to steaks to fragrances, there's nothing the businessman turned politician won't brand with his famous moniker. Trump water, anyone? He even passed his branding style down to his granddaughter Kai Trump, whose clothing line prominently features her initials.
Kaitlan Collins is becoming fearless in her profession and in fashion
In September 2024, Kaitlan Collins told Marie Claire that her style could be best described as "professional, classic, and crisp." She added, "I'm very intentional with how I dress because I don't want to be preoccupied with [my clothes] throughout the day." According to Collins, she operates under the idea that "[fashion] is like a supporting character to you and your job." However, in April 2025, Vanity Fair reported that she arrived for an interview with a pair of Celine sunglasses atop her head and a Bottega Veneta leather handbag in tow. (Insert the money-mouth face emoji here.)
Interestingly, just as the price of Collins' fashion has seemingly increased, so has her list of enemies and her high-headed behavior around President Donald Trump. Even after Trump slammed Collins in the Oval Office, referring to her as a "low-rated anchor" for her questions about his refusal to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, per the Independent, she did not back down. In March 2025, prior to that big, heated exchange, Collins revealed during an appearance on "The New Yorker Radio Hour" that she didn't pay Trump any mind. "It doesn't really bother me when [Mr. Trump] gets upset at my questions, because our job is to ask the questions," she said. "He could respond however he wants to respond. That is his prerogative, and it shouldn't really influence what you're asking or how you're asking it, in my view" (via the Express). Suffice to say, it appears the bitter feud between Collins and Trump isn't slowing down anytime soon. Perhaps she could send the president his own embroidered sweater to smooth things out? TBD, we suppose.