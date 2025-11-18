Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica Has Been Treated Like Scum By Fans & He's So Over It

There may be red flags in Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's marriage, but the golfer was incensed over the way fans treated his wife at the Ryder Cup. The 2025 tournament, which pits a team of Europeans against a team of American golfers, was held at Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York, and the crowd was especially unruly. Besides profane heckling, including a "F*** You Rory!" chant, one spectator threw a beer can that wound up hitting Stoll's hat. The incident took place on September 28 after McIlroy and his teammates went back to the 17th hole to celebrate their victory on that day's round. Initially, the Irish golfer's reaction was to go into the crowd, but he was held back by others in his group.

Here's the full scene as Rory McIlroy's wife Erica got hit with a beer (glanced off her hat) on Saturday afternoon. Rory and Lowry had just won on 18 and he was coming back to 17 to cheer on the groups behind — and celebrate with Euro fans. Looked like someone hit the drink out... pic.twitter.com/vdG4mAny1s — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 28, 2025

Even McIlroy's Ryder Cup teammates were surprised at how harsh the crowd was to Stoll. "I was out there for two days with Erica McIlroy, and the amount of abuse that she received was astonishing," Shane Lowry told reporters after the tournament, per ABC News. Meanwhile, another teammate, Justin Rose, praised the golf WAG's composure. "Fair play to Erica. She didn't bring that to the team room. We didn't make that a big deal," Rose said

McIlroy, however, was more heated. On the day before the beer-throwing fiasco, he was caught on camera telling a heckler to "shut the f*** up." Following the tournament, he spoke about his outbursts and how the raucous fans had crossed the line. "[Family] should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn't this week," McIlroy told the press. "Erica is fine. She is a very strong woman and she handled everything this week with class," he added. In fact, the entire Ryder Cup ordeal appeared to strengthen the couple's relationship, which had come under scrutiny.