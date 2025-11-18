Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica Has Been Treated Like Scum By Fans & He's So Over It
There may be red flags in Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's marriage, but the golfer was incensed over the way fans treated his wife at the Ryder Cup. The 2025 tournament, which pits a team of Europeans against a team of American golfers, was held at Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York, and the crowd was especially unruly. Besides profane heckling, including a "F*** You Rory!" chant, one spectator threw a beer can that wound up hitting Stoll's hat. The incident took place on September 28 after McIlroy and his teammates went back to the 17th hole to celebrate their victory on that day's round. Initially, the Irish golfer's reaction was to go into the crowd, but he was held back by others in his group.
Looked like someone hit the drink out... pic.twitter.com/vdG4mAny1s
— Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 28, 2025
Even McIlroy's Ryder Cup teammates were surprised at how harsh the crowd was to Stoll. "I was out there for two days with Erica McIlroy, and the amount of abuse that she received was astonishing," Shane Lowry told reporters after the tournament, per ABC News. Meanwhile, another teammate, Justin Rose, praised the golf WAG's composure. "Fair play to Erica. She didn't bring that to the team room. We didn't make that a big deal," Rose said
McIlroy, however, was more heated. On the day before the beer-throwing fiasco, he was caught on camera telling a heckler to "shut the f*** up." Following the tournament, he spoke about his outbursts and how the raucous fans had crossed the line. "[Family] should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn't this week," McIlroy told the press. "Erica is fine. She is a very strong woman and she handled everything this week with class," he added. In fact, the entire Ryder Cup ordeal appeared to strengthen the couple's relationship, which had come under scrutiny.
Rory McIlroy's marriage may be on shaky ground
Part of the pestering from fans at the Ryder Cup stemmed from Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's rocky relationship. In May 2024, the pair announced that they were getting divorced before quickly changing course the next month and announcing that they had reconciled. After his team took home the Ryder Cup in New York, the Masters champion embraced his wife on the green and, according to Page Six, told her, "What a year." That seemed to reference not only the turmoil with the crowd, but their own tumultuous relationship.
Only weeks earlier, the pair shared a similar moment when McIlroy won the Irish Open on September 8. His wife was on hand to celebrate along with their daughter, but McIlroy and Stoll's behavior wasn't fooling anyone, as fans called them out online. Photos of the family relishing the victory were shared on Instagram, but multiple users believed the couple was putting on a front to mask their marital woes. "They aren't doing their daughter any favors by 'putting up a united' If you're not happy together, move on," one user wrote.
The speculation about the status of their relationship was not unfounded. The month prior, rumors swirled about their marriage, as Stoll was missing when McIlroy took a private jet to watch the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. For that trip, the golfer's chosen companion was his caddie instead of his wife. Online golf expert, Rick Golfs, shared a post on X about McIlroy coming under fire for taking a private jet. People in the replies wondered why McIlroy had not used the jet to get back to Stoll, who was at their home overseas. "Something weird is going on at home," Golfs wrote about McIlroy's marriage.