Dylan Dreyer's Life Will Never Be The Same After Her Divorce From Brian Fichera
NBC's Dylan Dreyer's life has undergone some drastic changes since her divorce. After being married to Brian Finchera for 12 years, Dreyer shocked many fans when she announced on Instagram in July 2025 that the couple had called it quits. According to the meteorologist, the two remained on amicable terms but had been separated for months leading up to the announcement. Perhaps looking to leave a few unpleasant memories behind, Dreyer later decided to move her and the three kids she shared with Finchera to a new home.
Four months after taking the divorce public, Dreyer shared with fans that she was moving from New York City to the suburbs. On October 23, she shared an Instagram carousel that included snaps of her and the kids painting their old bedroom. "This room holds a lot of memories and I thank God every day for each and every one of them," Dreyer wrote in the caption alongside pics of how the room used to look. That included a throwback with a loft bed that had a crib underneath, and the boys' triple bunk bed. "And the boys have a whole lifetime of love and dreams ahead of them!" she added.
A day after that post, Dreyer spoke to Today about her decision to move the kids out of the two-bedroom NYC apartment. "I'm so sad about it but also so ready at the same time!" the NBC personality said about relocating to the suburbs. The move comes only months after her divorce from Fichera, but according to Dreyer, it was a long time coming. "I was mad everyday with so little space ... The boys definitely need more running room!" she added. Prior to the move, Dreyer painted a sad picture of her divorced life.
Signs that Dylan Dreyer's marriage was ending
Weeks before letting fans know she was relocating, Dylan Dreyer spoke publicly about her divorce from Brian Finchera for the first time as a guest host on "Today with Jenna & Friends." Dreyer was fairly candid as she revealed that her and Finchera had come to an impasse in their relationship. "[Y]ou could either fix it ... Or you accept that it's broken and you take this new step forward," she told Jenna Bush Hager. "We are no longer husband and wife and all those things that were broken, I don't hold them against you because we've accepted they're broken," Dreyer added. It's unsurprising to hear that the meteorologist looked for a fresh start with a new home after she continually mentioned how "broken" her marriage had become. Leading up to their divorce, there were signs that Dreyer and Finchera's marriage wouldn't last.
As evidenced by her post announcing her move, Dreyer frequently shares insight into her personal life with fans on social media, so when her husband stopped appearing on her feed, fans started to question the status of their relationship. For Mother's Day in 2025, Dreyer uploaded an Instagram photo that included Finchera, and multiple followers mentioned that they were relieved to see him back on her feed. That post was a month before Dreyer dropped the bombshell that they were getting divorced.
When the internet theory about their marital woes turned out to be true, some fans continued speculating and thought Dreyer had moved on with a new boyfriend. In late August 2025, the "Today" personality posted Instagram carousels of her visit to Alaska with Peter Gros from "Wild Kingdom." A few believed that Dreyer had already moved on from Finchera with a new beau, but a romantic relationship between the pair has never been confirmed.