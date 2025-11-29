Dylan Dreyer's Life Will Never Be The Same After Her Divorce From Brian Fichera

NBC's Dylan Dreyer's life has undergone some drastic changes since her divorce. After being married to Brian Finchera for 12 years, Dreyer shocked many fans when she announced on Instagram in July 2025 that the couple had called it quits. According to the meteorologist, the two remained on amicable terms but had been separated for months leading up to the announcement. Perhaps looking to leave a few unpleasant memories behind, Dreyer later decided to move her and the three kids she shared with Finchera to a new home.

Four months after taking the divorce public, Dreyer shared with fans that she was moving from New York City to the suburbs. On October 23, she shared an Instagram carousel that included snaps of her and the kids painting their old bedroom. "This room holds a lot of memories and I thank God every day for each and every one of them," Dreyer wrote in the caption alongside pics of how the room used to look. That included a throwback with a loft bed that had a crib underneath, and the boys' triple bunk bed. "And the boys have a whole lifetime of love and dreams ahead of them!" she added.

A day after that post, Dreyer spoke to Today about her decision to move the kids out of the two-bedroom NYC apartment. "I'm so sad about it but also so ready at the same time!" the NBC personality said about relocating to the suburbs. The move comes only months after her divorce from Fichera, but according to Dreyer, it was a long time coming. "I was mad everyday with so little space ... The boys definitely need more running room!" she added. Prior to the move, Dreyer painted a sad picture of her divorced life.