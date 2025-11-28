Diddy's Cushy Job In Fort Dix Prison Gives Major Todd Chrisley Vibes

Chrisley knows best?! It appears Sean "Diddy" Combs' "harrowing" prison experience is shaping up to be eerily similar to that of reality television star and former inmate Todd Chrisley's time behind bars. As evidenced in prison documents obtained by CBS News, the disgraced rapper is passing the time during his four-year prison sentence at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey by serving as a chaplain's assistant. "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding," Combs' publicist, Juda Engelmayer, told CBS News about his client's prison work.

As it turns out, Chrisley also worked as an assistant to the chaplain at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola for almost two years while serving a 12-year sentence after being found guilty of both bank and tax fraud. His wife, Julie Chrisley, was also found guilty on the same charges and sentenced to seven years in prison at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. (You can read all about the downfall of the Chrisley family here.)

Unfortunately for Todd, his time in the chapel came to a grinding halt when he was abruptly fired from the volunteer position. (Side note: Can you get fired from a volunteer gig?! Cue the head scratch.) Todd's lawyer, Jay Surgent, told Today.com on October 25, 2024, that Todd was "disappointed and emotionally offended" after being stripped of the position "without cause." Surgent said that he was told that Todd was nixed from his assistant chaplaincy position because he had been "communicating with people that had been admitted into" the prison's program for drug abuse. Surgent, however, said he believed Todd's removal ultimately boiled down to the drug program participants having "access to the outside."