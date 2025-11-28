Diddy's Cushy Job In Fort Dix Prison Gives Major Todd Chrisley Vibes
Chrisley knows best?! It appears Sean "Diddy" Combs' "harrowing" prison experience is shaping up to be eerily similar to that of reality television star and former inmate Todd Chrisley's time behind bars. As evidenced in prison documents obtained by CBS News, the disgraced rapper is passing the time during his four-year prison sentence at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey by serving as a chaplain's assistant. "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding," Combs' publicist, Juda Engelmayer, told CBS News about his client's prison work.
As it turns out, Chrisley also worked as an assistant to the chaplain at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola for almost two years while serving a 12-year sentence after being found guilty of both bank and tax fraud. His wife, Julie Chrisley, was also found guilty on the same charges and sentenced to seven years in prison at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. (You can read all about the downfall of the Chrisley family here.)
Unfortunately for Todd, his time in the chapel came to a grinding halt when he was abruptly fired from the volunteer position. (Side note: Can you get fired from a volunteer gig?! Cue the head scratch.) Todd's lawyer, Jay Surgent, told Today.com on October 25, 2024, that Todd was "disappointed and emotionally offended" after being stripped of the position "without cause." Surgent said that he was told that Todd was nixed from his assistant chaplaincy position because he had been "communicating with people that had been admitted into" the prison's program for drug abuse. Surgent, however, said he believed Todd's removal ultimately boiled down to the drug program participants having "access to the outside."
Is Diddy taking a page out of Todd Chrisley's prison to pardon playbook?
In the end, however, both Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley's prison sentences were cut short when President Donald Trump pardoned them on May 27, 2025 — a shocking move that had everyone picking sides. "[Trump is] always pleased to give well-deserving Americans a second chance, especially those who have been unfairly targeted and overly prosecuted by an unjust justice system," White House spokesperson Harrison Fields told NBC News about the president's decision.
Could it be that Diddy has his eyes on a pardon or even commutation for himself, and he's simply just taking a page out of Chrisley's prison-to-pardon playbook? On October 20, 2025, TMZ reported that a source in the White House claimed that the president was going back and forth as to whether or not he should commute Diddy's prison sentence. Alas, the White House Communications Office effectively quashed that story merely one day later. "There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would've gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news," the official said in a statement to NBC News. "The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations." It appears, however, the statement didn't dissuade a hopeful Diddy. On November 4, sources told TMZ that the Bad Boy Records founder was boasting about receiving his own pardon from President Trump in early 2026. TBD, we suppose. As we all know, stranger things have happened.