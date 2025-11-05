The Downfall Of The Chrisley Family Explained

The following article contains mentions of substance use.

The Chrisley family shot to fame after the 2014 premiere of their television show, "Chrisley Knows Best," on USA Network. The reality series documented the lives of Todd Chrisley and his large brood, who lived in Atlanta and showcased the best of good ol' American opulence to all and sundry. Case in point: patriarch Todd famously claimed that his family shelled out an astonishing $300,000 annually on clothing.

Nonetheless, the reality series proved to be a hit and recorded an impressive 1.5 million viewers during its season finale at the time. Its second season was just as captivating and drew a reported 1.48 million viewers during its June 2015 premiere. Naturally, "Chrisley Knows Best" earned Todd a Reality King award at the American Reality Television Awards in 2016.

At surface level, it appeared that the Chrisley family had it all: vacations, luxury camping, and a lakefront home — but their behind-the-scenes struggles told a different story. From failed careers and businesses to run-ins with the law (Savannah Chrisley has been vocal about her parents' legal troubles) to the ultimate cancellation of the Chrisleys' reality shows, keep reading for details of the family's fall from grace.