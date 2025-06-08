Red Flags In Julie & Todd Chrisley's Relationship Are Really Worrisome
The following article contains mentions of domestic, mental, and substance abuse.
Todd and Julie Chrisley rose to fame as stars of the USA Network reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best." Throughout the show's 10-season run, the Chrisleys displayed the best of their high-end life to reality television lovers: breathtaking birthday parties, trips to exotic destinations, you name it! Sadly for the Chrisleys, the show and its spin-off, "Growing Up Chrisley," were canceled in 2023 in light of Todd and Julie's incarceration.
The couple had been charged on several counts of conspiracy, fraud, and tax evasion in August 2019, while their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was accused of tax-related charges. The Chrisleys' trial began in May 2022 and came to a close three weeks later, ending with a guilty verdict. Todd and Julie Chrisley were eventually sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, on June 7, 2022, while Tarantino received a three-year sentence.
In May 2025, Todd and Julie were pardoned by President Donald Trump, and of course, their release led to people picking sides. The couple's daughter, Savannah, who had a hand in securing their release, couldn't contain her excitement as she reflected on the journey on the "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast. "I mean, it's so surreal," Savannah said. "At times, it just does not feel real. I'm like, 'Are we sure this is over ... and we're done, and we're getting back to normal life?' But I also worked really hard for this [in] the past two and a half years ... I was determined to do everything in my power to fight for my parents." The Chrisley family has often put up a united front, but beyond their solidarity with one another, there are glaring red flags in Todd and Julie's relationship that are worrisome.
Julie Chrisley was absent during the family's post-prison press conference
Throughout the Chrisleys' decades-long marriage, the pair were two peas in a pod, as their daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed in a February 2025 interview with People. "They've [Todd and Julie Chrisley] been together almost 30 years, and they've never gone a day in their life without being with one another," Savannah shared. At the time, Todd and Julie were imprisoned and hadn't been in contact, but they eventually got in touch via email.
Given the couple's level of closeness, it was expected that they would jointly hold a press conference after their release. However, only Todd and Savannah showed up to speak to the media for the first time since leaving prison, while Julie was nowhere in sight. Todd addressed Julie's noticeable absence, saying (via Entertainment Tonight), "She's at home with Chloe right now, and Chloe will not let her go. So, we're blessed to have our family back." Chloe Chrisley is Todd and Julie's granddaughter, who was fathered by their son, Kyle Chrisley. The reality TV couple adopted Chloe in 2016, during Kyle's struggles with drug abuse and brushes with law enforcement.
While Julie's absence raised more questions than answers, she didn't completely stay out of the public eye after exiting prison. A day before the May 30 press conference, she was pictured making a trip to a local butchery within their residence in Nashville, Tennessee. Julie, who was sporting a beige top and no makeup, had one noticeable change: in place of her usual blonde hair color, she had opted for a brunette look. At the time of writing, Julie is yet to make a social media comeback.
Todd Chrisley was accused of stalking his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, while he was married to Julie Chrisley
Before Todd and Julie Chrisley got together, the real estate expert was married to Teresa Terry. The exes first crossed paths in high school and tied the knot when Terry got pregnant with their first child, Lindsie Chrisley. "Most likely we wouldn't have married if I hadn't been pregnant, but we did and it was a big deal," Terry disclosed in an interview with Daily Mail. The couple had a blissful union at first and even had a second child, Kyle Chrisley.
When things took a different turn (details on this later), Todd and Terry separated and eventually filed for divorce. Terry started a new relationship and brought the children along, and she said that Todd stalked her, even though he had since married Julie. Terry claimed she was in her Atlanta home one night when the sight of a red laser caught her attention. "I really thought I was fixing to get shot," she told Daily Mail, adding that she was livid when she found out it was Todd filming within their premises. "He sent the footage to a television special on cheating wives. The first I knew of it was when my parents called because they'd seen it on TV."
Unfortunately, Terry isn't the only member of the Chrisley family who's accused Todd of intrusive behavior. When Todd and Julie were under investigation for fraud in 2019, Todd's daughter, Lindsie, was reportedly threatened with the release of a sex tape if she didn't "lie about an incident" when questioned by authorities (via Daily Mail). The threats were allegedly issued by Lindsie's half-brother Chase Chrisley and Todd, who went on to expose Lindsie's affairs during her marriage to Will Campbell.
Julie Chrisley had no desire to say 'I do' during the couple's Hawaiian vow renewal ceremony
Todd and Julie Chrisley first met when the latter was working as a bank teller. The pair got acquainted through mutual friends and eventually tied the knot in 1996. The couple's first child, Chase Chrisley, was born in June of the same year, while his siblings, Savannah and Grayson Chrisley, were born in August 1997 and 2006, respectively. Over the years, the couple appeared to be romantically distant, and their disconnect sometimes played out on television. Case in point: when Todd and Julie's children treated them to a spa day and an intimate dinner during Season 1 of "Chrisley Knows Best," Todd seemed to be more focused on making business deals than enjoying the moment.
Similarly, the shoe was on the other foot during the couple's 20th Anniversary celebrations in Hawaii. Todd was present and proud of the getaway — the reality star gave a heartfelt speech declaring his love for Julie as they renewed their vows — but Julie wasn't particularly impressed by what she thought was a lackluster effort. She let her true feelings be known publicly in a conversation with Us Weekly, commenting that Todd's plan wasn't well thought out since it happened after an ATV ride.
"We rounded the hill on our ATVs, and there's the most beautiful setting — flowers, everything — and I'm looking at him like, 'Have you lost your damn mind?'" Julie recalled. Julie apparently burst into tears at the time, since she had pictured a dreamy beach wedding. In their joint interview, Todd told Julie, "I said 'I do' to you the second time, and you looked ratchet," to which she replied, "I'm glad you did 'cause I didn't want to say it to you that day."
Todd Chrisley allegedly has a history of domestic abuse
Todd Chrisley was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. In Terry's chat with the Daily Mail, she claimed that she lodged a formal complaint against Todd, following a December 1992 domestic altercation during which the latter was inebriated. Per court documents, Todd allegedly physically assaulted Terry and also "battered his mother," Faye Chrisley. Terry's filing claimed the incident was not isolated — she cited more violence cases, including a November 1994 attack during which Todd reportedly "tore all of her clothes, including her undergarments, from her body and battered her using his closed fist."
The claims, neither denied nor acknowledged publicly by Todd himself, are contrary to Todd and the Chrisley family's conservative beliefs. Todd's public image is rooted in Christianity, and when he was incarcerated, he landed a job as the chaplain's assistant. Todd was said to be nailing his job — he was responsible for coordinating services for his fellow inmates — but he was eventually dismissed for his interaction with inmates who were enrolled in the Residential Drug Abuse Program.
Todd's value system also includes a belief in therapy, a practice that his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, revealed was integral in the years leading up to his incarceration. "I would say, in the past years, he was in a lot of therapy," Savannah said on an episode of "Unlocked with Savanna." "A lot of things happening in our lives ... caused him a lot of trauma." Todd eventually became an inmate counselor after his dismissal from his job in prison, all while Terry ironically accused him of mental abuse.
Todd Chrisley was accused of being 'controlling and vindictive' as a romantic partner
When "Chrisley Knows Best" aired, patriarch Todd Chrisley was portrayed as a militant dad who thrived on perfection. Todd micromanaged his children, and at times, he went overboard; he once required his family to memorize a script ahead of a fashion interview. Todd justified his approach in a chat with Parade, saying, "We overachievers want things to be as perfect as we can make them. We want our homes, our lawns, our appearance, and our children to be perfect. I think if God gives it to us, we're supposed to be good stewards of it."
Although Todd's strictness was valuable for good causes at times — such as when he made his children Savannah and Chase Chrisley take summer jobs after they blew up a ton of money on a launch — it didn't always translate well in his romantic relationships. "Sometimes I think he doesn't realize the way he is. He's so used to being controlling and vindictive that he doesn't even see it anymore," his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, told Daily Mail, also adding that Todd had a say on her appearance. "I like to put on a ball cap, put my hair in a ponytail and go out. But with him your hair always had to be fixed and you had to be dressed to the 10s."
If you or anyone you know needs help with substance abuse, may be the victim of domestic abuse, or has struggled with mental health, contact the relevant resources below:
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.