Red Flags In Julie & Todd Chrisley's Relationship Are Really Worrisome

The following article contains mentions of domestic, mental, and substance abuse.

Todd and Julie Chrisley rose to fame as stars of the USA Network reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best." Throughout the show's 10-season run, the Chrisleys displayed the best of their high-end life to reality television lovers: breathtaking birthday parties, trips to exotic destinations, you name it! Sadly for the Chrisleys, the show and its spin-off, "Growing Up Chrisley," were canceled in 2023 in light of Todd and Julie's incarceration.

The couple had been charged on several counts of conspiracy, fraud, and tax evasion in August 2019, while their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was accused of tax-related charges. The Chrisleys' trial began in May 2022 and came to a close three weeks later, ending with a guilty verdict. Todd and Julie Chrisley were eventually sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, on June 7, 2022, while Tarantino received a three-year sentence.

In May 2025, Todd and Julie were pardoned by President Donald Trump, and of course, their release led to people picking sides. The couple's daughter, Savannah, who had a hand in securing their release, couldn't contain her excitement as she reflected on the journey on the "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast. "I mean, it's so surreal," Savannah said. "At times, it just does not feel real. I'm like, 'Are we sure this is over ... and we're done, and we're getting back to normal life?' But I also worked really hard for this [in] the past two and a half years ... I was determined to do everything in my power to fight for my parents." The Chrisley family has often put up a united front, but beyond their solidarity with one another, there are glaring red flags in Todd and Julie's relationship that are worrisome.

