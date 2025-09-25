The 'Harrowing' Experience Diddy Is Having In Prison, According To His Lawyers
Diddy's lawyers have petitioned the judge for a much shorter prison stint due to the "harrowing" experiences he's gone through since being incarcerated at MDC Brooklyn, a federal prison with a troubled history. During the week of September 21, Diddy's legal team claimed that his upcoming sentencing for two out of five felonies he was convicted of, related to transporting prostitutes, warrants no more than 14 months in prison, with time served. Diddy has been in custody at MDC Brooklyn since September 2024. Among their laundry list of complaints, the disgraced rapper's representatives detailed several troubling situations that Diddy has endured since being incarcerated.
According to AP News, Diddy's life was put at risk when an inmate, mistaking him for sitting in his chair, threatened him with a shiv. While he was able to de-escalate the situation, the outlet claims he also hasn't had access to safe drinking water, requiring him to boil it in the name of sanitation. Backing claims that Diddy's prison diet is more disgusting than we thought, his lawyers added that his food occasionally contains maggots. In their opinion, "He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment." The petition continued, "It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life."
Surprisingly, it isn't just Diddy's legal team pushing for his early release.
Diddy's celebrity friends support an early release
Diddy has been trying to throw a staggering amount of money at his bail to secure some home time away from prison ahead of his October 2025 sentencing, but all of his efforts have fallen way short. However, he and his legal team aren't the only ones vying for his release. Despite the heinous crimes he's been accused of, or the list of celebrities that turned against Diddy amid his bombshell trial, he still has a list of big-name friends willing to lend him a helping hand during his legal woes.
In addition to family members, including his mother and children, several celebs wrote character statements in support of Diddy ahead of his sentencing. According to USA Today, they include producer Dallas Austin, recording artist and reality star Stevie J, and rapper/podcaster Yung Miami, who previously dated Diddy. Among all of the letters, hers has garnered the most attention in online circles. In it, she claims that her intent for writing the letter was to inform the court of another side of Diddy that the courts weren't aware of. "He helped shaped me both professionally and personally," she wrote. "He believed in me, pushed me to grow, and taught me how to be a better businesswoman." One repost of the letter has been viewed on X, formerly Twitter, over two million times.
Diddy's celeb-backed character statements arrived at the same time as several statements from his fellow inmates, who claim they've positively benefited from the business course the former star has been teaching behind bars, according to TMZ.