Tragic Details About Millie Bobby Brown's Health

Millie Bobby Brown has achieved a great deal in her career, and she's done it all while navigating a couple of health issues. Between becoming a fan favorite on Netflix's uber-popular "Stranger Things" and the host of other leading roles she has won, including "Enola Holmes," the Gen-Z star (who's now a married mother of one) has totally taken Hollywood by storm. Unfortunately, Brown's work has sometimes been affected by one of her health challenges: hearing loss.

Brown first opened up about her hearing issues with Variety in 2017, revealing that she had suffered from hearing loss on one side since birth. Even at the start of her career, she was determined to not let her hearing issues impede her love of performing. "I just started to sing, and if I sound bad I don't care, because I'm just doing what I love," shared the then-teenager. "You don't have to be good at singing. You don't have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it."

And while Brown definitely doesn't dwell on her hearing loss, she did explain how it has impacted her in an interview with "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper. For example, loud chewing doesn't bother her because, when she eats, she can only hear herself chewing her own food. Beyond that, her husband, Jake Bongiovi, whom she made it official with in 2022, jokingly claims she has "selective hearing," when in reality, everything sounds "muffled underwater." Brown added, "I do miss very important things in my life." An example she shared was hearing directors yell "action" or "cut."