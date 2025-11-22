Liam Hemsworth Was Never The Same After His Divorce From Miley Cyrus

The first major change Liam Hemsworth made after splitting from Miley Cyrus was his diet. Indeed, after his strict diet once caused a serious health scare — the excruciating pain of a kidney stone, which forced him to undergo hospital surgery — the actor decided that the vegan life wasn't for him.

In an interview with Men's Health, Hemsworth explained that the chance of having another kidney stone is 50 percent if you don't change the way you eat. His condition formed from an overload of oxalates, an organic acid found in high levels of foods he'd use in his morning smoothies. "And that was what I considered super healthy," he added. "So I had to completely rethink what I was putting in my body ... If something works well for a period, great, keep doing it. If something changes and you're not feeling great, you've got to reassess it and then figure it out."

Hemsworth, who turned to veganism in 2015 shortly before he reunited with the "Hannah Montana" star, also admitted that changing his diet helped his mental health. "Honestly, the past six months ... I'd say exercise and fitness is a big thing for me to just feel balanced and level headed."