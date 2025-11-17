Keith Urban Cozying Up To Trump May Be The Clue We Missed In Nicole Kidman Divorce

Red flags in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage have started to become more obvious in the wake of their surprising divorce. After being married since June 2006, it was revealed by TMZ in late September that the actor and country star were calling it quits and hadn't been living together for months before the announcement. Little has been revealed about what caused the couple to part ways after almost 20 years of marriage, but some fans believe Urban's politics may have played a part.

oh, thank god, nicole dropped her loser husband keith urban. he was out here performing chappell roan at mar-a-lago. pic.twitter.com/YWcO4zNsFB — 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) November 17, 2025

On November 16, footage was posted online of the "Messed Up As Me" singer performing at Mar-a-Lago for Donald Trump and a small crowd. Urban was seen singing a cover of Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" hit. Some fans believe the sketchy things about Urban, including his newly revealed relationship with Trumpland, may have led to his divorce. "Now we know why Nicole Kidman dumped Keith," an Instagram user wrote after seeing Urban on stage at Mar-a-Lago. "Is this why Nicole divorced him?" another asked. "Oh, thank god, nicole dropped her loser husband keith urban," an X user wrote alongside the clip.

It should be noted that Kidman previously came under fire during Trump's first presidential term when she urged people "to support whoever's the president" during a January 2017 appearance on the "Victoria Derbyshire Show" (via the Independent). Soon after, the "Holland" star walked back her comments to clarify that she wasn't on Team Trump. "I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy, and the American constitution," she told Access Hollywood at the time. Clashing over politics isn't the only potential issue between Kidman and Urban that fans have pointed out.