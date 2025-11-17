Keith Urban Cozying Up To Trump May Be The Clue We Missed In Nicole Kidman Divorce
Red flags in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage have started to become more obvious in the wake of their surprising divorce. After being married since June 2006, it was revealed by TMZ in late September that the actor and country star were calling it quits and hadn't been living together for months before the announcement. Little has been revealed about what caused the couple to part ways after almost 20 years of marriage, but some fans believe Urban's politics may have played a part.
On November 16, footage was posted online of the "Messed Up As Me" singer performing at Mar-a-Lago for Donald Trump and a small crowd. Urban was seen singing a cover of Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" hit. Some fans believe the sketchy things about Urban, including his newly revealed relationship with Trumpland, may have led to his divorce. "Now we know why Nicole Kidman dumped Keith," an Instagram user wrote after seeing Urban on stage at Mar-a-Lago. "Is this why Nicole divorced him?" another asked. "Oh, thank god, nicole dropped her loser husband keith urban," an X user wrote alongside the clip.
It should be noted that Kidman previously came under fire during Trump's first presidential term when she urged people "to support whoever's the president" during a January 2017 appearance on the "Victoria Derbyshire Show" (via the Independent). Soon after, the "Holland" star walked back her comments to clarify that she wasn't on Team Trump. "I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy, and the American constitution," she told Access Hollywood at the time. Clashing over politics isn't the only potential issue between Kidman and Urban that fans have pointed out.
The cheating rumors surrounding Keith Urban
When fans were bashing Keith Urban for rubbing elbows with members of the Trump administration at Mar-a-Lago, several online users also suggested that Nicole Kidman had grown weary of her ex-husband's rumored cheating ways. Weeks before he performed for Donald Trump, a source told the Daily Mail in October that Urban was seeing a "younger woman in the industry." Many suspected that it was his guitarist Maggie Baugh, who began performing with him in 2024.
The whispers that Kidman and Urban called it quits because of his infidelity continued on November 8 when an insider offered insight into the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer's behavior post-breakup. "Keith is refusing to come clean about what's really going on but everyone is saying there's another woman and all signs are pointing to it being this much younger guitar player," a source told Radar, referring to Baugh as he unnamed "younger guitar player."
Prior to the rumors of infidelity, fans learned that Kidman and Urban's marriage started out rockier than the public knew. In April 2024, Urban spoke rather candidly at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, where his then-wife was being honored for her career work. The singer mentioned his stint in rehab. "We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions ... that I'd done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens," he said, per People. Later that year, Kidman pushed back on a reporter who used the word "perfect" to describe her relationship with Urban. "Anything that's presented as perfect ... forget it," she told E! News in September 2024. "I don't see any of that," she added.