We Can't Get Over Harper Beckham's Transformation
Move over, nepo babies! There's a new sheriff in town — and this is one nepo baby who actually deserves the fame. The one and only daughter of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Harper Seven Beckham, made headlines in October 2025 when she arrived at Paris Fashion Week ready to support her famous mother and her fashion brand in a jaw-dropping pink satin strapless gown designed by — you guessed it — Victoria. "They suit her and they're appropriate," Victoria told The Telegraph in November 2024 about her daughter's affinity for silk-satin slip dresses.
Alas, it doesn't feel too terribly long ago that a pint-sized one-year-old Harper stole the show at her fashion designer mother's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in New York City back in 2012. Since then, the public has had the pleasure of watching Harper transform into the beautiful young woman she is today. We're not crying, you're crying. Cue Harper's dramatic transformation!
Harper Beckham went from tomboy to makeup-obsessed
Tomboy turned makeup-obsessed! In July 2011, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, along with their three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, welcomed a brand new baby girl to their brood. Ahead of Harper's birth, David shared his feelings about finding out he was finally going to be a girl dad. "We're still in shock. Obviously, having three boys, you kind of expect another one, so finding out a little girl is in there is surprising, but, obviously, we are over the moon. Our three boys are happy and excited, and Victoria is doing well," he gushed to People in March 2011.
Fortunately, it appears Harper had no problem fitting in with her famous family. "She's so great. And the boys are great with her. She's a little tomboy. You know, she loves to wear little dresses, but then she loves to put her football boots on and get in the garden with her brothers and have a bit of rough and tumble, which I think is great," Victoria revealed during a 2015 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (via the Daily Mail).
Later on, however, it appeared that Harper officially entered her makeup girlie era. In 2023, Victoria told The Times that her daughter was "obsessed with make-up." She added, "There isn't a single product in Sephora or Space NK that she doesn't know." Still, Victoria has been very clear that Harper isn't one to cake the stuff on. "Harper had makeup on the other day," she told host Alex Cooper during a 2025 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "Very natural, very beautiful. She's got lovely skin."
Harper Beckham has formed her own fashion opinions
It's not just Harper Beckham's skincare and makeup routine that's gotten an overhaul over the years. Long gone are the days when baby Harper would show up wearing whatever her mom put her in. Even at the ripe old age of four, she was calling the shots. "Harper is incredibly chic," Victoria told The New York Times while backstage at her 2016 fall fashion show. "She's a very stylish little thing with her own sense of how she wants to dress. She tends to choose exactly what she wears herself."
Interestingly, Harper also has some thoughts about her mother's Spice Girl-era fashion. It's no secret that Victoria, herself, has also undergone quite the stunning transformation — especially as it relates to her wardrobe. Alas, during an interview with Vogue Australia in July 2022, Victoria recalled a moment wherein Harper took her to task over her prior fashion choices. "She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.'" Perhaps all the bad clothing is the real reason Victoria stopped singing? The world may never know.
Harper Beckham can do bad all by herself
In case you missed it, Harper Beckham is no longer living under the shadow of her famous parents or her three older brothers. She can do bad all by herself! On "Call Her Daddy," Victoria Beckham revealed that while Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz tended to be very protective of their little sister, they didn't have to be. "She can look after herself," Victoria declared.
But that's not all. It appears that Harper is making a name for herself in the business world, too. In October 2024, while in New York for the launch of her mother's fragrance, Reverie, Harper wrote on a card that she had aspirations "to create an amazing brand when I'm older" (via the Daily Mail). Cut to October 11, when The Sun reported that Victoria's company filed two trademark applications for the name HIKU by Harper. "Harper loves fashion and make-up and has already started doing make-up tutorials," a source told the outlet. "The plan is to create a brand aimed at the younger market, taking inspiration for pop culture and Korean beauty."
While Victoria has remained notably mum about the trademark applications, she did hint that Harper was well on her way to carving out her own brand in 2018. "She knows she can do everything and probably more than her brothers do. ... We talk about it a lot. ... She wants to be an inventor, and she's very proud of that. She's a strong, smart woman," she told a room full of people while speaking at the 2018 Forbes' Women's Summit.