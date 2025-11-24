We Can't Get Over Harper Beckham's Transformation

Tomboy turned makeup-obsessed! In July 2011, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, along with their three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, welcomed a brand new baby girl to their brood. Ahead of Harper's birth, David shared his feelings about finding out he was finally going to be a girl dad. "We're still in shock. Obviously, having three boys, you kind of expect another one, so finding out a little girl is in there is surprising, but, obviously, we are over the moon. Our three boys are happy and excited, and Victoria is doing well," he gushed to People in March 2011.

Fortunately, it appears Harper had no problem fitting in with her famous family. "She's so great. And the boys are great with her. She's a little tomboy. You know, she loves to wear little dresses, but then she loves to put her football boots on and get in the garden with her brothers and have a bit of rough and tumble, which I think is great," Victoria revealed during a 2015 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (via the Daily Mail).

Later on, however, it appeared that Harper officially entered her makeup girlie era. In 2023, Victoria told The Times that her daughter was "obsessed with make-up." She added, "There isn't a single product in Sephora or Space NK that she doesn't know." Still, Victoria has been very clear that Harper isn't one to cake the stuff on. "Harper had makeup on the other day," she told host Alex Cooper during a 2025 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "Very natural, very beautiful. She's got lovely skin."