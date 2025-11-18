What Barron Trump Actually Said To Biden Surely Sent His Dad's Big Ego Spiraling
Donald Trump and Joe Biden have let their true feelings for one another be publicly known, so when Barron Trump greeted the outgoing president at his father's inauguration, many people assumed the worst. Viral footage was captured of Barron shaking Biden's hand and leaning over to whisper into the ear of his father's political rival. An amateur lip reader added captions to the clip that painted the youngest Trump son as being inflammatory towards Biden by saying, "It's on." The lip reader also guessed that Melania Trump was unhappy with her son's behavior and told him to "try to be nice." The same video resurfaced and went viral again in October, but what Barron actually said was still unknown.
Shortly after the clip resurfaced, Eric Trump clarified what happened during the viral exchange when he appeared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" on November 14. Apparently, curiosity got the best of Eric, and he decided to call up his younger brother to get a definitive answer on what Barron said to Biden. Those expecting the typical braggadocio behavior exhibited by his father may have been disappointed to hear Barron took the high road. "It was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right," Eric said when describing what his brother said at the inauguration. "'Congratulations and best of luck to you,' or something like that. Something very respectful," the older Trump brother added.
Some people on X took Barron's well-mannered behavior as an opportunity to throw jabs at Donald. "One apple that fell very far from the tree," one tweeted. We have a feeling that Donald wouldn't approve of Barron's respectful words.
Barron Trump has acted like his father in the past
Besides the picture EricTrump painted of his younger brother, insiders have given glimpses into what Barron Trump's personality is like behind closed doors. Leading up to Donald Trump's inauguration in January, Barron Trump spent one-on-one time with designer Nathan Pearce of Bespoke Pearce. Pearce was selected by the first son to help select and design tailored suits. Perhaps those looking from the outside would expect Barron to have been antagonistic when greeting Joe Biden, but Pearce's impression of the youngster was one of maturity.
"He's this super-bright kid. He's well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He's just very fascinating to talk to," the designer told Women's Wear Daily in January. Pearce recalled that, similar to the Biden interaction, Barron went out of his way to shake his hand when they met up. "He is down-to-earth, nice as can be and hospitable," the Bespoke Pearce CEO said while revealing that the first son offered to take him to a pro shop in Mar-a-Lago and foot the bill. Not only did Barron display good manners, but he also showed off his personality. "He's hilarious. But as I said, he's super-sharp," Pearce added.
Even though multiple reports have described him as friendly and deferential, Barron has dropped the shy act and copied Donald before. At the inauguration, POTUS introduced his son to the crowd. "I have a very tall son named Barron ... Has anyone ever heard of him?" Donald said. Barron used this opportunity to ham it up as he received a deafening round of applause. Not only did he deliver his dad's signature fist pump, but Barron even cupped a hand to his ear to egg the crowd on even more. Donald then explained how instrumental Barron was in helping secure the youth vote for the election.