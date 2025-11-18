What Barron Trump Actually Said To Biden Surely Sent His Dad's Big Ego Spiraling

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have let their true feelings for one another be publicly known, so when Barron Trump greeted the outgoing president at his father's inauguration, many people assumed the worst. Viral footage was captured of Barron shaking Biden's hand and leaning over to whisper into the ear of his father's political rival. An amateur lip reader added captions to the clip that painted the youngest Trump son as being inflammatory towards Biden by saying, "It's on." The lip reader also guessed that Melania Trump was unhappy with her son's behavior and told him to "try to be nice." The same video resurfaced and went viral again in October, but what Barron actually said was still unknown.

Shortly after the clip resurfaced, Eric Trump clarified what happened during the viral exchange when he appeared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" on November 14. Apparently, curiosity got the best of Eric, and he decided to call up his younger brother to get a definitive answer on what Barron said to Biden. Those expecting the typical braggadocio behavior exhibited by his father may have been disappointed to hear Barron took the high road. "It was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right," Eric said when describing what his brother said at the inauguration. "'Congratulations and best of luck to you,' or something like that. Something very respectful," the older Trump brother added.

Some people on X took Barron's well-mannered behavior as an opportunity to throw jabs at Donald. "One apple that fell very far from the tree," one tweeted. We have a feeling that Donald wouldn't approve of Barron's respectful words.