Zac Efron's DWTS Appearance Has Everyone Convinced He Changed His Face Again

Online chatter started about Zac Efron's appearance when he showed up on "Dancing With the Stars" to support his brother, Dylan Efron, who was competing in the semifinals on November 18. Zac was seen in the audience holding their younger sister, Olivia, and the "A Family Affair" star also took to his Instagram Stories to encourage fans to vote for his brother. Dylan and his dancing partner, Daniella Karagach, were able to advance, and afterwards, he spoke about what it meant to have his famous sibling in the crowd. "I grew up watching him do stuff like this, so it's full circle," Dylan told Entertainment Tonight.

Following the semifinals airing, "DWTS" posted a backstage photo of Zac and Dylan posing together to their Facebook page, plus a snap of the actor sitting in the crowd with their mother. In the photo of the two brothers, Dylan flashed a giant smile, while Zac grinned with his mouth closed. Many fans noted that Zac looked different after his alleged plastic surgery. "So he's back to looking normal after that Vogue shoot?" one fan asked. "[L]ook at his normal lips!! It was just for the cover of the magazine!" another noted. "Normal" seemed to be the operative word as multiple fans noticed a change in his face — this time around, it was for the better. "Yep the swelling is finally going down after his terrible fall and subsequent surgery," one Facebook user commented.

Besides the accident the fan referred to, there had been multiple theories about why Zac's facial features were ever-changing.