Zohran Mamdani Begs Voters For Cash & His Haters' Sirens Are Blaring
Zohran Mamdani is experiencing backlash from his haters, weeks after his historic mayoral win in New York. In case you didn't know, in November, Mamdani became the first Muslim to become the mayor-elect of New York City in history. Following his win, Mamdani, who was endorsed by a long list of celebrities, including "Royals" singer Lorde and former New York governor hopeful Cynthia Nixon, gave a speech promising NYC's citizens that his term in office would usher in an era addressing the issues that have plagued them for decades. "Thank you. Thank you to the next generation of New Yorkers who refuse to accept that the promise of a better future was a relic of the past," he said during his victory speech (via The New York Times).
And while Mamdani's win enthused a large chunk of the public, even voters outside of the state of New York, he also has his fair share of haters and political opposition, who aren't happy with his new role or the plea he put out to his base: $4 million to allocate toward his team's transition fees. In a video posted to his Instagram account, Mamdani asked his supporters for help funding his mayoral transition, which will pay for things like fielding resumes, funding his staff, and other expenses he'll accrue to start his term in January. "We have less than 50 days until we take office, and we have a lot to do," he said. "We have to vet the 50,000 resumes we've received. We have to keep paying our incredible team. And we have to plan not just our inauguration, but our policy implementation."
Needless to say, Mamdani's haters are having a field day.
Mamdani's haters question his plea
Zohran Mamdani's detractors wasted no time responding to a video circulating on X of his financial plea to his base. "Unbelievable. Democrats claim to fight for the little guy, then demand millions just to 'transition' into office," wrote one user. "Pure entitlement, and exactly why people keep turning toward Republicans." A second claimed that Mamdani had found a new way to take advantage of his supporters. "Some people always find new ways to grift their base," they wrote. Others asked what he needed the money for (despite his breaking it down in the video), and one user claimed the $4 million was only the start of what he'd be asking for. "Next month it will be $8 million," they predicted.
Unsurprisingly, the comments under Mamdani's Instagram account were less hostile, with many of his followers offering him their support. For example, one person offered up an unofficial pledge to his cause (well sort of). "This may actually be the first time I donate to a politician," they commented. So did a user who lived outside of New York. "I live in Florida, but I am donating so that you can show the country it can be done — and done in nyc. Thank you, and thank your team," they said. A third wrote, This man is teaching us more about civics and how our government works than most high schools thank you that's my mayor (literally)!!!!!" Meanwhile, a fourth user simply wished Mandami a little luck, writing, "Good luck on your journey serving New Yorkers, Mayor."
As he continues fundraising, having so much celebrity support could prove valuable for Mamdani; Cynthia Nixon's net worth is up there, so fingers crossed she cuts a check.