Bradley Cooper Just Can't Dodge The Plastic Surgery & Facelift Rumors
Bradley Cooper will always make fans swoon, but he's been plagued by facelift rumors in recent years. While the actor, who turned 50 in 2025,definitely hasn't damaged his career with plastic surgery like many of his Hollywood peers, some fans have been rather vocal about how unhappy they are with his current appearance. "He looks like he melted his face down and refilled it, what is going on?" wrote one Reddit user. Meanwhile, a second fan commented: Oh my god. "Upper bleph for sure, and an especially bad one. Also ... face lift and cheek filler? And a chemical peel or something, right, making him look unnaturally shiny?" No wonder they have a reputation for being harsh!
Beauty industry professionals have also contributed to the Cooper transformation conversation, though their takes have understandably been laced with much less vitriol. Of course, every surgeon or beauty industry professional is going to have their own opinion on the exact path Cooper may have traveled. That's why Nicki Swift reached out directly to Dr. Raja Mohan, a board certified Dallas, TX plastic surgeon, to get his expert analysis on Cooper's plastic surgery rumors. "When you compare Bradley Cooper's photos from 2014 and 2019 to how he looks in 2025, the overall impression is that he's aged very gracefully, but his face does show signs of likely aesthetic maintenance," said Mohan to start.
Here are the procedures our plastic surgery expert thinks Cooper has potentially undergone.
Bradley Cooper probably hasn't gone under the knife, says plastic surgeron
Plastic surgeon Dr. Raja Mohan believes that Bradley Cooper has aged gracefully, but he did identify possible signs of cosmetic enhancement when comparing his present appearance to his older photos. "His midface appears fuller and smoother, especially in the upper cheeks and under-eye region, which could suggest hyaluronic acid fillers or a collagen-stimulating injectable like Sculptra or Radiesse," said Mohan. "That added volume helps soften shadows beneath the eyes and gives his face a more youthful contour." He continued, "His nasolabial folds and tear troughs also appear less pronounced than they once were, which again supports the idea of filler placement in those zones."
Dr. Mohan also noted the skin on Cooper's face, which is noticeably "taut and even in tone." In his opinion, that could be because of "energy-based tightening" such as "Ultherapy or radiofrequency treatments, or possibly fractional laser resurfacing to refine texture." The doctor also noted Cooper's forehead, which lacked stiffness, and could've been because of a little Botox. However, Mohan didn't believe Cooper had undergone any surgical intervention over the years. "His facial harmony, bone structure, and expressions all remain intact." he said, adding, "If he's had work done, it's been strategic and very subtle." So despite what Reddit users may think, Cooper probably hasn't had a drastic plastic surgery transformation "and that's why he looks refreshed rather than altered," added Mohan.