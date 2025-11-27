Bradley Cooper Just Can't Dodge The Plastic Surgery & Facelift Rumors

Bradley Cooper will always make fans swoon, but he's been plagued by facelift rumors in recent years. While the actor, who turned 50 in 2025,definitely hasn't damaged his career with plastic surgery like many of his Hollywood peers, some fans have been rather vocal about how unhappy they are with his current appearance. "He looks like he melted his face down and refilled it, what is going on?" wrote one Reddit user. Meanwhile, a second fan commented: Oh my god. "Upper bleph for sure, and an especially bad one. Also ... face lift and cheek filler? And a chemical peel or something, right, making him look unnaturally shiny?" No wonder they have a reputation for being harsh!

Beauty industry professionals have also contributed to the Cooper transformation conversation, though their takes have understandably been laced with much less vitriol. Of course, every surgeon or beauty industry professional is going to have their own opinion on the exact path Cooper may have traveled. That's why Nicki Swift reached out directly to Dr. Raja Mohan, a board certified Dallas, TX plastic surgeon, to get his expert analysis on Cooper's plastic surgery rumors. "When you compare Bradley Cooper's photos from 2014 and 2019 to how he looks in 2025, the overall impression is that he's aged very gracefully, but his face does show signs of likely aesthetic maintenance," said Mohan to start.

Here are the procedures our plastic surgery expert thinks Cooper has potentially undergone.