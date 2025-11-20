Kamala Harris & Jill Biden's Icy Feud Seemingly Hasn't Thawed During Awkward Funeral Encounter

On the heels of the feud between Kamala Harris and Jill Biden reaching the point of no return, the two were forced to spend time together at Dick Cheney's funeral. The service was held at Washington National Cathedral on November 20, with George W. Bush and Laura Bush seated in a pew next to Joe Biden and Jill. Jill sat next to Harris, who was without her husband, Doug Emhoff. When the two women first greeted each other before being seated, they were seen exchanging pleasantries. There was, however, an awkward moment as they sat down when the former vice president had a smile on her face and leaned over to say something to Jill. The smile on Harris' face quickly vanished, however, when the former first lady looked unengaged and simply replied with a shrug of the shoulders. Multiple people online noted how uncomfortable it could be for Jill and Harris to sit next to one another while supposedly feuding. "Jill Biden sitting next to Kamala Harris is as amusing as it cruel," one X user wrote. Others called it great theater. "I'd guess Jill Biden can't stand Harris. That's a forced smile, just to be civil," another user added.

The funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney has begun, with attendees including former President Joe Biden, former VP Kamala Harris, former President George W. Bush, and Mitch McConnell. President Trump and VP Vance were not invited. pic.twitter.com/JKwwgrC4BD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2025

That, of course, was not the first time the frenemies spent time at a funeral together. Earlier in the year, Jill and Harris displayed icy behavior at Jimmy Carter's funeral in January. Footage showed Jill giving Harris the cold shoulder, and the lack of warmth was even noted by CNN as they broadcast the service.

What made the Cheney funeral stand out even more was that it was the first time Jill had seen Harris since the former VP threw the Bidens under the bus in her memoir.