Kamala Harris & Jill Biden's Icy Feud Seemingly Hasn't Thawed During Awkward Funeral Encounter
On the heels of the feud between Kamala Harris and Jill Biden reaching the point of no return, the two were forced to spend time together at Dick Cheney's funeral. The service was held at Washington National Cathedral on November 20, with George W. Bush and Laura Bush seated in a pew next to Joe Biden and Jill. Jill sat next to Harris, who was without her husband, Doug Emhoff. When the two women first greeted each other before being seated, they were seen exchanging pleasantries. There was, however, an awkward moment as they sat down when the former vice president had a smile on her face and leaned over to say something to Jill. The smile on Harris' face quickly vanished, however, when the former first lady looked unengaged and simply replied with a shrug of the shoulders. Multiple people online noted how uncomfortable it could be for Jill and Harris to sit next to one another while supposedly feuding. "Jill Biden sitting next to Kamala Harris is as amusing as it cruel," one X user wrote. Others called it great theater. "I'd guess Jill Biden can't stand Harris. That's a forced smile, just to be civil," another user added.
The funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney has begun, with attendees including former President Joe Biden, former VP Kamala Harris, former President George W. Bush, and Mitch McConnell.
President Trump and VP Vance were not invited.
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2025
That, of course, was not the first time the frenemies spent time at a funeral together. Earlier in the year, Jill and Harris displayed icy behavior at Jimmy Carter's funeral in January. Footage showed Jill giving Harris the cold shoulder, and the lack of warmth was even noted by CNN as they broadcast the service.
What made the Cheney funeral stand out even more was that it was the first time Jill had seen Harris since the former VP threw the Bidens under the bus in her memoir.
Kamala Harris used her husband to bash the Bidens
In her memoir titled "107 Days," Kamala Harris exposed Jill Biden's mean girl side. One excerpt that made headlines was when Harris recalled spending July 4, 2024, with Joe Biden and his wife at the White House. Harris recalled a near-irate Jill confronting her on the holiday, as rumors swirled that Joe would be replaced as a Democratic presidential nominee. According to the memoir, the then-first lady wanted assurances that Harris would still support Joe in his bid for reelection. While Harris did not explicitly attack Jill herself, she recalled how upset the confrontation made her husband, Doug Emhoff. "They hide you away for four years, give you impossible, s*** jobs ... never praise your accomplishments," Harris recalled her husband saying about the Bidens. "And still, they have to ask if we're loyal?"
Harris' scathing recollection in her book was not the only evidence that she did not enjoy celebrating the nation's birthday with the Bidens. On the following July 4, the one-time vice president uploaded a photo to X of her and Emhoff taking in fireworks from the White House balcony. Multiple people, including political commentator Link Lauren, noticed that the snap photo selected had crudely cropped out the Bidens. "Kamala cropping Joe out is very symbolic," Lauren wrote while tweeting the original photo that included Joe and Jill.
This led to a glut of X users pointing out the friction between Harris and the Bidens. "She's erasing him like a girl angrily scribbling out her ex-best friend's photo in the yearbook," one joked. That tweet was particularly poignant, as Harris and Jill had certainly displayed some high school drama behavior towards one another in the ensuing months.