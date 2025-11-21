JD & Usha Vance's Snub Of Erika Kirk's Birthday After Viral Hug Smells Of Trouble

Erika Kirk turned 37 on Thursday, November 20, and MAGA supporters, organizations, and political figures alike wished her a happy birthday. Fox News and Kimberly Guilfoyle were among those who posted Instagram tributes for the CEO of Turning Point USA. It was Kirk's first birthday since her husband, conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University in September. Interestingly, Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, were not among Kirk's well-wishers, and the snubs were glaringly obvious. Especially after the overly-intimate hug Kirk and Vance shared during a tribute to Charlie in October that set the internet ablaze with rumors about the vice president's marriage.

"He's been a blessing," Kirk said of JD in an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters, recorded before the October 29 event (via People). "Him and Usha, they are the most incredible people ... they were there for us." It seems as if the Vances were "there" for Kirk until the weirdly intimate hug, during which Kirk had her hands in JD's hair and he was close enough to whisper sweet nothings in her ear. We're not surprised if Usha set boundaries that included not celebrating Kirk's birthday on social media, and making sure her husband didn't either.