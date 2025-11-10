Usha Vance's Cryptic Clue On Where She Stands With JD After Cozy Erika Kirk Hug
JD Vance's marriage to Usha Vance was on everyone's lips after his viral moment with Erika Kirk raised eyebrows. During a Turning Point USA event on October 29, JD came on stage to greet Charlie Kirk's widow, and she flung her arms around his neck and pulled him in for a long, close hug. Footage and photos of the intimate exchange were shared online, which led to swirling rumors about JD's relationship with Erika. Many people even wondered if the two were more than just friends.
On the heels of the controversial hug between the vice president and Erika, JD attended the Marine Corps ball with Usha on November 8 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Marines. For the occasion, JD wore a black tuxedo, and SLOTUS sported a black gown with a white accent sash across the shoulder region. JD held his wife's hand as they made their entrance, and before taking their seats, Usha reached closer to her husband to grab a hug. She then proceeded to plant a kiss on his cheek, which JD offered up, but it was Usha who initiated the PDA.
Clips of the Vances entering the Marine Corps Ball were shared on X, where people chimed in on the status of the couple's relationship. "His wife is very solid and confident," one user wrote. Others were not so convinced. "He wasn't even looking at her, until she nudged him," a viewer observed. "They are getting divorced," another added. Despite Usha doing her best to solidify their public image as a happily married couple, many users believed that JD had eyes for Erika. In fact, those rumors persisted well after their viral hug.
The jokes about JD Vance comforting Erika Kirk just keep coming
Not long after their prolonged embrace, people were once again talking about JD Vance and Erika Kirk when she discussed her bedtime ritual while appearing on Fox News. Speaking to Jesse Watters on November 5, the widow of Charlie Kirk mentioned the most difficult aspect of home life following her husband's death. "The nights are the hardest, being in a bed by yourself. Rolling over trying to get a goodnight kiss that's not there," Erika said. Footage of that clip was shared on X, where several trolls brought up Erika's close-knit relationship with the Veep. "I'm sure our Vice President is willing to fill the void," one X user wrote. "That's what she has JD Vance for," another snarkily added.
The elongated hug with Erika was not the only moment of the Turning Point USA event that JD embarrassed Usha Vance. While fielding questions from the audience on October 29, the VP was asked how he felt about his wife being Hindu since he had converted to Christianity. "Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by what I was moved by in church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel," JD said at the event. He did add, however, that people have "free will" and that it was not "a problem" for Usha to follow whatever faith she decided.