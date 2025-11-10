Usha Vance's Cryptic Clue On Where She Stands With JD After Cozy Erika Kirk Hug

JD Vance's marriage to Usha Vance was on everyone's lips after his viral moment with Erika Kirk raised eyebrows. During a Turning Point USA event on October 29, JD came on stage to greet Charlie Kirk's widow, and she flung her arms around his neck and pulled him in for a long, close hug. Footage and photos of the intimate exchange were shared online, which led to swirling rumors about JD's relationship with Erika. Many people even wondered if the two were more than just friends.

NOW: VP Vance and second lady Usha Vance enter the Marine Corps Ball to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps. pic.twitter.com/hZiRvoLDee — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2025

On the heels of the controversial hug between the vice president and Erika, JD attended the Marine Corps ball with Usha on November 8 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Marines. For the occasion, JD wore a black tuxedo, and SLOTUS sported a black gown with a white accent sash across the shoulder region. JD held his wife's hand as they made their entrance, and before taking their seats, Usha reached closer to her husband to grab a hug. She then proceeded to plant a kiss on his cheek, which JD offered up, but it was Usha who initiated the PDA.

Clips of the Vances entering the Marine Corps Ball were shared on X, where people chimed in on the status of the couple's relationship. "His wife is very solid and confident," one user wrote. Others were not so convinced. "He wasn't even looking at her, until she nudged him," a viewer observed. "They are getting divorced," another added. Despite Usha doing her best to solidify their public image as a happily married couple, many users believed that JD had eyes for Erika. In fact, those rumors persisted well after their viral hug.