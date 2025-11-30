Fox News Star Peter Doocy's Frozen Hair Is Starting To Give Jack Frost Vibes

Peter Doocy's hair has been giving Jack Frost vibes lately. The Fox News host's perfectly coiffed hair has always been a subject of conversation (though not nearly on the level of Donald Trump's hair), but he's dangerously close to transforming into Martin Short's character from "The Santa Clause 3." If you recall, Short played Jack Frost, the nemesis of Santa Claus (played by Tim Allen). In the film, released in 2006, Short's character embraced his frosty origins by donning a short, gray, spiky haircut that looked like icicles growing from his scalp. And while Peter hasn't quite matched the aura of the Christmas villain, his haircut (seen below) definitely suggests he used the character as inspiration.

Paul Morigi/Getty

Interestingly, it's not just outsiders who have commented on Peter's gravity-defying, razor-sharp hair. Peter's father, Steve Doocy, had a rather interesting take on why his son styled his hair in such a particular way when speaking with the Daily Mail in 2022. "The main influence from his parents regarding his career is from his mother," he started, adding, "He's got his mother's hair. He's 6'6', but with the hair he's 6'9. It's all about volume." In the same interview, Steve, the former "Fox & Friends" host, also took a shot at Peter's attractiveness. He joked that he never saw him becoming a news anchor because of his looks. "Peter was never going to get into television because he was unattractive," he said, revealing that he thought he'd become a lawyer or something "professional."