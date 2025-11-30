Fox News Star Peter Doocy's Frozen Hair Is Starting To Give Jack Frost Vibes
Peter Doocy's hair has been giving Jack Frost vibes lately. The Fox News host's perfectly coiffed hair has always been a subject of conversation (though not nearly on the level of Donald Trump's hair), but he's dangerously close to transforming into Martin Short's character from "The Santa Clause 3." If you recall, Short played Jack Frost, the nemesis of Santa Claus (played by Tim Allen). In the film, released in 2006, Short's character embraced his frosty origins by donning a short, gray, spiky haircut that looked like icicles growing from his scalp. And while Peter hasn't quite matched the aura of the Christmas villain, his haircut (seen below) definitely suggests he used the character as inspiration.
Interestingly, it's not just outsiders who have commented on Peter's gravity-defying, razor-sharp hair. Peter's father, Steve Doocy, had a rather interesting take on why his son styled his hair in such a particular way when speaking with the Daily Mail in 2022. "The main influence from his parents regarding his career is from his mother," he started, adding, "He's got his mother's hair. He's 6'6', but with the hair he's 6'9. It's all about volume." In the same interview, Steve, the former "Fox & Friends" host, also took a shot at Peter's attractiveness. He joked that he never saw him becoming a news anchor because of his looks. "Peter was never going to get into television because he was unattractive," he said, revealing that he thought he'd become a lawyer or something "professional."
Birds are also fans of Peter Doocy's hair
Peter Doocy's haircut may be an acquired taste, but birds are certainly fond of it. Over the past year, Doocy has been attacked by two different birds that were determined to make a nest out of his famous mane. One of the surprise attacks occurred in April 2025, as Doocy was reporting from outside the White House while appearing on Fox News. Doocy was totally caught off guard when a bird swooped down and attempted to land on his head. "A bird just landed on my head," he said with a laugh, as he dodged a second attempt from the persistent creature. "That's probably so dirty," he added before pleading with President Donald Trump to "do something about these birds."
Meanwhile, USA Today posted a video of Doocy getting even more attention from another one of his avian foes. During a different appearance on Fox News, one host, noting his flinching and waving, asked, "Peter, are you dodging birds again?" He replied, "Here is a bird! Yes, I am." Interestingly, his solution to the undue attention was to get rid of his signature haircut altogether. "I don't know, I need to shave my head," he said. However, the host reassured him that the birds were going after him for a different reason. She said, "It's because you're so tall and so cute." However, that didn't placate the White House correspondent, who said the birds deserved to go to Alcatraz.