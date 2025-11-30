Dylan Dreyer's Pics With Her Ex-Husband Before Their Divorce Aren't Adding Up
In hindsight, there was a telling sign that Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera were headed for divorce. He had been largely absent from the NBC meteorologist's Instagram page, even though she had previously posted quite a bit about her family life. However, the posts in which he did feature suggested a loving relationship. That's why Dreyer's fans were so shocked when she announced their split on July 18, 2025. Many of them went back to old posts of the two together to point out how their interactions on her socials were incompatible with the separation news.
One went back to an October 2024 Instagram post in which Dreyer raved about Fichera still being her "happy place" after 12 years of marriage. "What happened then between October and now?" one user asked. Others felt similarly. "That's sad now a year later," another follower wrote. But fans didn't need to scroll that far to find examples of posts that didn't add up with the divorce news. Just days before their announcement, Dreyer had posted pictures of them at a golfing event. "I am so sad and shocked to hear you and Brian are divorcing. Especially after seeing this post," one wrote.
As confusing as it may be, this isn't an uncommon phenomenon, divorce educator and founder of PartWise Kimberly Miller told Nicki Swift. "Photos often capture moments, not realities," she said. Couples may choose to keep up appearances on their social media platforms for many reasons. It doesn't mean Dreyer was being shady. Indeed, Dreyer's divorce admission painted a sad picture that wasn't reflected in her socials.
Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera may have felt societal pressure
Dylan Dreyer's fans often raved about her seemingly perfect marriage on Instagram. Some even reflected on their role in it. "As someone who followed them before Calvin was even born, I feel like the reactions here speak to the dangers of a social media parasocial relationship. And I'm just as guilty. I feel badly for all of them," one Instagram user wrote. Kimberly Miller explained that this dynamic is rather common among couples whose relationships are well-known to the public.
"Couples may smile for the camera even when they're struggling behind closed doors, especially when societal or personal pressure pushes them to maintain appearances," she told Nicki Swift. The situation becomes amplified in the digital sphere, which can create the impression of proximity between the public and public figures. "[It creates] a highlight reel that doesn't reflect emotional truth," she said. That doesn't mean the posts aren't genuine. Dreyer and Fichera may very well have experienced a moment of connection in their posts.
The reality of divorce doesn't exclude those moments, but "they rarely tell the full story of a relationship's health," Miller noted. Navigating a divorce in this scenario can be tricky, so establishing boundaries is essential. "A clear, respectful statement can help set boundaries and reduce speculation, but it's not your job to satisfy public curiosity," she said. However, one's mental health should be a priority, and keeping off social media can help. "Real peace and growth come from within, not from online approval," she emphasized.