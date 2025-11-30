Dylan Dreyer's Pics With Her Ex-Husband Before Their Divorce Aren't Adding Up

In hindsight, there was a telling sign that Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera were headed for divorce. He had been largely absent from the NBC meteorologist's Instagram page, even though she had previously posted quite a bit about her family life. However, the posts in which he did feature suggested a loving relationship. That's why Dreyer's fans were so shocked when she announced their split on July 18, 2025. Many of them went back to old posts of the two together to point out how their interactions on her socials were incompatible with the separation news.

One went back to an October 2024 Instagram post in which Dreyer raved about Fichera still being her "happy place" after 12 years of marriage. "What happened then between October and now?" one user asked. Others felt similarly. "That's sad now a year later," another follower wrote. But fans didn't need to scroll that far to find examples of posts that didn't add up with the divorce news. Just days before their announcement, Dreyer had posted pictures of them at a golfing event. "I am so sad and shocked to hear you and Brian are divorcing. Especially after seeing this post," one wrote.

As confusing as it may be, this isn't an uncommon phenomenon, divorce educator and founder of PartWise Kimberly Miller told Nicki Swift. "Photos often capture moments, not realities," she said. Couples may choose to keep up appearances on their social media platforms for many reasons. It doesn't mean Dreyer was being shady. Indeed, Dreyer's divorce admission painted a sad picture that wasn't reflected in her socials.