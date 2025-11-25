10 Actors Who Left Criminal Minds & Why

You're probably more than familiar with "Criminal Minds," the CBS crime drama series that first aired on September 22, 2005. Giving viewers an inside look at the work of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), the show quickly gained popularity, as well as a loyal fan base, so much so that the original "Criminal Minds" would end up running for a total of 15 seasons.

"It's just an amazing recipe of good people, good product, and good process, and actors who have created characters that the fans welcome into their lives week in and week out, and the fans who are so loyal and supportive of the show," showrunner Erica Messer told TV Overmind.

Yet just like any television series with a long run, not all characters last forever, and fans had to sadly wave goodbye to some of their favorite team members over the years. Of course, this led to many questions, especially when certain characters were actually brought back. But lucky for you, we're here to reveal the truth behind some of the BAU's most notable exits. Here are 10 "Criminal Minds" actors who left the show and why.