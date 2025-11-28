9 Moments That Might Prove Meghan Markle Is A Bully

Meghan Markle has faced some pretty terrible accusations over the course of her relationship with Prince Harry. Amongst those accusations are claims that the Duchess of Sussex is a bully — that she's treated her staff and those collaborating on her various projects with disrespect, reportedly causing some to break down in tears and others to up and quit their jobs. Both Markle and her husband have denied the ongoing chatter, but the stories haven't stopped. Several people have come forward to accuse Markle of being unkind in the workplace. The Royal Family even launched an investigation into some of the claims, though the outcome was never shared publicly.

The stories and accusations have upset Markle, according to Prince Harry. "I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying into her pillow because she doesn't want to wake me up because I'm already carrying too much. That's heartbreaking. I held her, we talked, she cried, and she cried, and she cried," he said on his Apple+ TV special, "The Me You Can't See," according to Newsweek. However, Markle still has her critics, including several accusers who, according to sources, have doubled down on their statements in recent years. Here is a breakdown of the allegations against the Duchess of Sussex.