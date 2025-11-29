What Happened To The Original 1975 SNL Cast Members?

In February 2025, NBC celebrated the 50th anniversary of one of its longest-running television programs, "Saturday Night Live," with a star-studded anniversary special. Brimming with pomp and circumstance, the special featured appearances from A-listers like Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and others, while the likes of Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, and Sabrina Carpenter gave musical performances. It was also apropos given "SNL's" status as one of the most important and influential forces in comedy, having made stars of performers like Eddie Murphy, Chevy Chase, Mike Myers, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, and countless others who have shaped the entertainment world (although there are a few famous faces who've always refused the gig). However, that incredible legacy all began with a ragtag group of comedy renegades way back in 1975.

Created by Lorne Michaels, "SNL" thrived against overwhelming odds thanks to an iconic original cast featuring the talents of Chase, John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, and Laraine Newman, as well as Michael O'Donoghue and George Coe — a group known collectively as "The Not Ready for Prime Time Players." Without their early efforts, the show might not have become the staple of American culture that it is today. After their time on "SNL" ended, though, the members of the series' first cast went off in numerous directions as they continued their careers. Here's what happened to "SNL's" originals over the years.