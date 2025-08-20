SNL Hosts Who Clashed With The Cast In The Worst Ways

After 50 seasons, hundreds of stars stepped into the "Saturday Night Live" host role. If you're wondering who is considered to be the worst of all time, look no further than Steven Seagal. The star took on the gig in April 1991, and viewers saw him making mistakes during the episode. It was later revealed that Seagal was rude to the cast and nearly quit halfway through the show.

David Spade talked about the appearance in the book "Live From New York: The Complete, Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live," sharing (via Ultimate Classic Rock), "He didn't want to go along with what the plan was that week ... I think that was the first week that I heard talk about replacing the host and just doing a cast show." In that same book, Tim Meadows also weighed in, sharing, "He just wasn't funny, and he was very critical of the cast and the writing staff. He didn't realize that you can't tell somebody they're stupid on Wednesday and expect them to continue writing for you on Saturday."

Even Lorne Michaels called Seagal the worst host. One year after his disastrous appearance, Michaels appeared during actor Nicolas Cage's monologue. As Cage wonders if he'll be considered "the biggest jerk who's ever been on the show," Michaels replies, "No, no, that would be Steven Seagal." Michaels reportedly banned Seagal from ever appearing on the series again.