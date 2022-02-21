The Truth About Kanye West's Ban From SNL Has Come Out

Did Kanye "Ye" West take it too far? After weeks of Ye taking to social media to air his grievances with Pete Davidson for dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, people are wondering if Ye has turned his problems with the "Saturday Night Live" actor into real problems with "SNL" itself, causing him to be banned from the show.

Ever since Kim filed for divorce from the "Stronger" rapper in 2021, fans have seen Ye attempt to win his ex back despite being in a relationship with Julia Fox at one time. Ye sent a truck full of roses to Kim, shared and deleted private messages between the two of them online, and shared photos from Kim's Vogue photoshoot with the caption, "God please bring our family back together," according to Yahoo! Life.

Yet, while Ye has taken to social media to try and get Kim back, he has also taken to social media to threaten Davidson. Obviously, the "SNL" actor's new relationship with Ye's ex does not sit right with Ye and he hasn't been shy about those feelings, leading some to wonder if Ye was banned from "SNL" after his actions and threats against Davidson online.