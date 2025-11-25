JD & Usha Vance Appear Distant At Turkey Pardon As Divorce Rumors Blow Up
Usha Vance displayed gloomy behavior with JD Vance as the pair attended the turkey pardon at the White House. In preparation for Thanksgiving, Donald Trump decided to truly ham it up at the event, as he delivered a joke-filled speech that took several shots at the Dems. That included Trump announcing that he would re-pardon last year's turkeys because Joe Biden "used an autopen." The president joked that his pardon of last year's turkeys came in the nick of time as "they were on their way to be processed." Multiple members of the Trump administration were seen yucking it up at the turkey pardon, including the vice president, but there did appear to be some tension between JD and his wife.
JD was among the Trumpsters who looked to be having an incredible time as POTUS poked fun at their political adversaries. The VP was photographed holding his daughter as he shared laughs with the crowd. Multiple photos, however, spotted Usha looking less-than-thrilled. One snap showed JD holding their daughter with a giant smile across his face, while SLOTUS wore a stern look and simply stared straight ahead as she stood several feet from her husband.
Even before he was busy laughing with fellow members of the administration, JD showed a disconnect with Usha as he arrived at the turkey pardon. A photograph captured the second couple making their way through the White House Rose Garden for the annual Thanksgiving event. Their daughter was in JD's arms as Usha trailed far behind by at least five feet. The disconnect with Usha came shortly after JD's wife was seen with no wedding ring on at a public event.
People believe Usha Vance has been dropping hints
The marriage of JD Vance and Usha Vance was on everyone's lips after the vice president shared an intimate hug with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event on October 29. Charlie Kirk's widow was photographed grabbing the back of JD's head and leaning in for an embrace. Photos of the exchange went viral and had people speculating that the Vances' marriage could be in trouble.
A few weeks later, Usha caused a stir when she showed up at a military base with Melania Trump on November 19 and opted to leave her wedding ring at home. The subtle move was picked up by people on X. X users offered theories to explain why Usha — who usually wears her wedding ring — went ringless. "This is a test run. Women often do this after public embarrassment. People didn't like the body language w/ Erika and JD, Usha suffered. Now it's HIS turn to be embarrassed," one wrote. Rumors became so rampant that JD's wife offered an excuse as to why she had no wedding ring while visiting the military base. As a spokesperson told People, the demands of motherhood caused the second lady to leave her ring behind. "[Usha is] a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes," the rep told the outlet on November 22.
Just a few days later, though, her behavior with JD has us wondering if there's more to the story. Based on what we saw, the turkeys may have been pardoned, but JD is still in the dog house.