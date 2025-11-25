JD & Usha Vance Appear Distant At Turkey Pardon As Divorce Rumors Blow Up

Usha Vance displayed gloomy behavior with JD Vance as the pair attended the turkey pardon at the White House. In preparation for Thanksgiving, Donald Trump decided to truly ham it up at the event, as he delivered a joke-filled speech that took several shots at the Dems. That included Trump announcing that he would re-pardon last year's turkeys because Joe Biden "used an autopen." The president joked that his pardon of last year's turkeys came in the nick of time as "they were on their way to be processed." Multiple members of the Trump administration were seen yucking it up at the turkey pardon, including the vice president, but there did appear to be some tension between JD and his wife.

JD was among the Trumpsters who looked to be having an incredible time as POTUS poked fun at their political adversaries. The VP was photographed holding his daughter as he shared laughs with the crowd. Multiple photos, however, spotted Usha looking less-than-thrilled. One snap showed JD holding their daughter with a giant smile across his face, while SLOTUS wore a stern look and simply stared straight ahead as she stood several feet from her husband.

Even before he was busy laughing with fellow members of the administration, JD showed a disconnect with Usha as he arrived at the turkey pardon. A photograph captured the second couple making their way through the White House Rose Garden for the annual Thanksgiving event. Their daughter was in JD's arms as Usha trailed far behind by at least five feet. The disconnect with Usha came shortly after JD's wife was seen with no wedding ring on at a public event.